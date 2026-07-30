VIDEOS Jessie James Decker's Husband Eric Uses Her as a Weight in Hilarious Workout Video: 'Always Knew I'd Marry a Big Boy' Source: MEGA Jessie James Decker posted a silly workout video with her husband to her Instagram account. Olivia Callanan July 30 2026, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jessie James Decker and her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker, are giving fans another glimpse into their workout routine. In a hilarious video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 29, Eric incorporated Jessie into his workout by lifting her like a weight for bench presses.

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Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram Jessie James Decker put the video to SZA's ‘SNL’ comedy track 'Big Boy.'

Jessie captioned the lighthearted clip "Always knew I’d marry a big boy," and put the video to SZA's "Big Boy," the comedy track she performed during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

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The video drew attention from her followers, and they made sure to let them know in the comments section. "Love you guys, love watching all the new videos," wrote one fan. Another commented, "Love love love. You all are an inspiration." "Power couple…. LITERALLY," a third said. A fourth gushed, "You and Eric are so cute and hot together, Jessie!!!!" "Guess he is not mad anymore, lol! You two are so cute," referring to another video she shared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 28.

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Another Funny Video

Source: MEGA

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In the video, she tried various poses and used her body to try and entice her husband, admitting she always knows when he's mad at her. For one, the mom-of-four bent over the kitchen counter at the exact moment Eric walked in; however, he chose to ignore her completely. Another time, she filmed Eric walking into the room while she wore nothing but a towel. As he got closer, she flashed him, but he still did not give her another look. For the final clip, Jessie shook her bare chest in front of him, but his attention was anywhere but her.

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'I Think We Just View the World the Same Way'

Source: MEGA Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker share four children.

Jessie and Eric have four children together: Vivianne, 12, Eric, 10, Forrest, 8, and Denver, 2, after meeting through a mutual friend in 2011 and getting married two years later. In an interview, the pair got candid about why they work so well together. "Obviously, we're rooted in our value system where we have four kids," Eric shared with a news outlet. "We do love the community we raise our kids in [in Nashville]. We take time to just be home and, in a sense, be with our family, that grounds us." Jessie added, "I think we just view the world the same way."

'We're Still More in Love Than Ever'

Source: MEGA Jessie James Decker shared she is 'still madly in love' with Eric Decker.