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Jewel Gives Rare Update on Her Dating Life Following Kevin Costner Romance Rumors: 'Protecting My Peace'

Photo of Jewel and Kevin Costner
Source: MEGA

Jewel is keeping her personal life out of the spotlight.

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April 20 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

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Jewel doesn’t seem to be tied down to a man just yet.

Amid rumors she was dating Kevin Costner, the singer, 51, gave an update on where she stands in her personal life.

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Jewel Prioritizes Her Peace

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Image of Jewel and Kevin Costner were rumored to be dating.
Source: MEGA

Jewel and Kevin Costner were rumored to be dating.

“I’m all about protecting my peace,” she told an outlet at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 18, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. “If something doesn’t help me protect my peace, I’m not into it.”

Jewel’s comments come over two years after she was first romantically linked to Costner. The duo was spotted hanging out together on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands at Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation event in 2023.

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Inside the Dating Rumors

Image of Jewel and Kevin Costner were first romantically linked in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Jewel and Kevin Costner were first romantically linked in 2023.

In April 2024, Jewel dished to Elle that Costner is "a great person,” but the “public fascination” about their alleged relationship was “intense.”

One month later, the musician confirmed she and Costner were not an item.

“I found love, and I’m not talking about Kevin’s,” she told People at the time. “I’m so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one.”

The actor 71, doubled down on her comments.

“Jewel and I are friends — we’ve never gone out,” he said on The Howard Stern Show in June 2024. “She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have."

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The Singer Is Focused on Her Career

Image of Kevin Costner and Jewel shut down dating rumors.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner and Jewel shut down dating rumors.

In May 2025, an insider claimed the Yellowstone actor wanted to pursue Jewel but was shut down because she was so focused on her music career.

"Kevin’s big miscalculation in his ongoing attempts to woo Jewel is his failing to understand that she isn’t done yet, and she’s certainly not in any frame of mind where she would want to be arm candy," a source told a news outlet. “You talk to Jewel for five minutes and it becomes very clear that she still has a lot she wants to do with her music career and writing, and she still longs to win a Grammy after being nominated four times during her heyday."

Image of Jewel is reportedly focused on her music career over romance.
Source: MEGA

Jewel is reportedly focused on her music career over romance.

The insider emphasized Jewel "has other priorities ahead of finding a new romantic relationship."

"For all of Kevin’s lofty talk about his own musical ambitions, he is still not much more than an amateur while Jewel is undeniably a seasoned pro. It took a while for Kevin to really understand this, but he remains in awe of her talent and supportive of her career, even from a distance," the source said. "He would have loved to collaborate with her and even date her, but he has to resign himself to being her number one fan instead, because she still has a lot of mountains she wants to climb herself!"

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