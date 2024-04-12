Jewel Gushes Over 'Great Person' Kevin Costner as She Remains Coy About Pair's Hot New Romance

"He’s a great person," Jewel gushed in an interview with a news outlet published Thursday, April 11, admitting, "the public fascination is intense for sure."

The "Foolish Games" singer, 49, was first linked romantically to Costner, 69, back in December 2023, when they were seen cozied up together on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands during a tennis fundraiser for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation.