Jewel Gushes Over 'Great Person' Kevin Costner as She Remains Coy About Pair's Hot New Romance
Jewel seemingly confirmed her relationship with Kevin Costner!
The four-time Grammy nominee addressed her and the Yellowstone star's romance for the very first time — though she failed to provide an extensive amount of detail.
"He’s a great person," Jewel gushed in an interview with a news outlet published Thursday, April 11, admitting, "the public fascination is intense for sure."
The "Foolish Games" singer, 49, was first linked romantically to Costner, 69, back in December 2023, when they were seen cozied up together on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands during a tennis fundraiser for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation.
As OK! previously reported, the award-winning actor was spotted with his arms around Jewel's waist as she used a microphone to address the crowd.
The dynamic duo also casually posed together for a group photo, as they donned matching all-white outfits.
According to insiders, the lovebirds were set up by Richard Branson, who reportedly "played matchmaker" and had Jewel and Costner visit his Caribbean island around Thanksgiving, with chemistry seeming to spark from there.
"Richard is 100 percent responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up. She has been a friend of Branson’s for years and he has been a close friend of Kevin’s since the 1990s," the confidante explained, noting the celebrities hit it off instantly.
"They’ve been seeing each other quietly ever since, meeting up at her home in Colorado and his beach house in California. It’s early days but there’s a spark there," the confidante continued.
The Bodyguard star's fling with Jewel ignited just months after his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in April 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
Considering the longevity of his union to the handbag designer — and the fact they share three teenagers, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — it took some time for Costner to "warm up to the idea of dating again," a separate insider dished
"He's not looking for anything serious, but companionship would be nice," the confidante confessed, calling the new romance "just what he needed to put his divorce behind him."
Baumgartner was apparently "surprised" her ex-husband moved on so quickly, despite having a fresh relationship of her own with the separated spouses' former neighbor.
"She doesn't think it'll last. Of course, some people might attribute that stance to jealousy," the insider stated.
Elle interviewed Jewel.