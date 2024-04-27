Jewel Sees Kevin Costner 'for the Sensitive Caring Soul He Is': 'Her Focus Is on Keeping Her Life as Normal as Possible'
After Kevin Costner's devastating divorce from Christine Baumgartner, it seems like he's happy than ever with Jewel, whom he's been linked to since last year.
Since Jewel went through her own divorce from Ty Murray in July 2014, she's been trying to keep things with Costner under wraps.
“Jewel’s been through divorce too, though not in such a public way as Kevin,” revealed the source. “The media interest in her romance with Kevin isn’t something she’s used to, but she’s handled it remarkably well.”
Additionally, the singer, 49, doesn't always want to be focused on. “She’s not someone who caters to the spotlight. She can turn it off. Her focus is on keeping her life as normal as possible. She sees Kevin for the sensitive, caring soul he is," the insider said.
As OK! previously reported, the pair were first seen getting cozy on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands during a tennis fundraiser for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation.
Richard Branson, who is friends with both the actor, 69, and the blonde beauty, "played matchmaker" when they were both on his Caribbean island around Thanksgiving. From there, sparks flew.
"Richard is 100 percent responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up. She has been a friend of Branson’s for years and he has been a close friend of Kevin’s since the 1990s," the confidante explained, noting the celebrities hit it off instantly.
"They’ve been seeing each other quietly ever since, meeting up at her home in Colorado and his beach house in California. It’s early days but there’s a spark there," the insider added.
Since the Yellowstone star, who shares three teenagers, Cayden, Hayes and Grace, with Baumgartner, was still going through the motions when it came to his split, it took him a bit to "warm up to the idea of dating," another insider dished.
- Jewel Gushes Over 'Great Person' Kevin Costner as She Remains Coy About Pair's Hot New Romance
- Kevin Costner Itching to Return to 'Yellowstone' So He Can 'Move on and Close the Series Properly'
- Kevin Costner Raves Over Directing Son Hayes, 15, in Teen's Acting Debut: 'I Don't Just Give Great Parts Away'
"He's not looking for anything serious, but companionship would be nice," the confidante confessed, calling the new romance "just what he needed to put his divorce behind him."
The duo have yet to speak in detail about their relationship, but the "Foolish Games" songstress was asked about the A-lister during a recent interview.
"He’s a great person," Jewel gushed to Elle, adding that "the public fascination is intense for sure."
For her part, Baumgartner, who is seeing the former flames' neighbor Josh Connor, was apparently "surprised" her ex-husband moved on so quickly.
"She doesn't think it'll last. Of course, some people might attribute that stance to jealousy," the insider stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the first source.