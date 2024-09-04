Jewel Reveals First Stalker Left 'Firebombs Outside My House': 'It Was Too Much'
Jewel revealed some of the pitfalls of being thrust into the limelight, including how she's dealt with "hundreds of stalkers" in her career.
"It was so scary. This person was leaving firebombs outside my house. I was getting death threats saying I would be shot from the stage," Jewel said in a TikTok video. "I’ve had hundreds of stalkers in my career, and it’s not OK. It made me step back from my own career. I quit after ‘Spirit,' after ‘Hands,’ because it was just too much."
Fortunately, the singer, 50, was able to set boundaries with her fans — who ended up listening to her. Jewel said one fan even stood six feet away from her, saying, "I want to tell you how much I love your music."
"That was so nice. It made me feel so safe. I could choose to take a picture safely," she recalled. "But the amount of times I was chased in airports because I wouldn’t stop, because if I stop once a mob would happen, I remember a guy calling me a ‘b----,’ yelling at me through the airport, ‘F---ing b----. You think you’re all that?’ We shouldn’t make people feel unsafe."
Jewel's comments come after Chappell Roan told her fans she needed some space.
“I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s---," said the "Good Luck, Babe!" musician. "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”
“Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me,” she declared.
Ultimately, Jewel said she's "proud" of Roan for speaking up.
"I hope you all know that everybody is worthy of compassion," she noted. "Even if you’re rich. Even if you’re famous. We must show, if that’s a value of ours, to have compassion, to be tolerant, we have to be willing to understand the joys and the struggles of other people’s lives."
