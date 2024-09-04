Jewel Reveals First Stalker Left 'Firebombs Outside My House': 'It Was Too Much'

Jewel revealed some of the pitfalls of being thrust into the limelight, including how she's dealt with "hundreds of stalkers" in her career.

"It was so scary. This person was leaving firebombs outside my house. I was getting death threats saying I would be shot from the stage," Jewel said in a TikTok video. "I’ve had hundreds of stalkers in my career, and it’s not OK. It made me step back from my own career. I quit after ‘Spirit,' after ‘Hands,’ because it was just too much."