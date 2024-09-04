or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jewel
OK LogoNEWS

Jewel Reveals First Stalker Left 'Firebombs Outside My House': 'It Was Too Much'

jewel reveals stalker firebombed her pp
Source: MEGA

Jewel revealed her first stalker left 'firebombs outside' of her house.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jewel revealed some of the pitfalls of being thrust into the limelight, including how she's dealt with "hundreds of stalkers" in her career.

"It was so scary. This person was leaving firebombs outside my house. I was getting death threats saying I would be shot from the stage," Jewel said in a TikTok video. "I’ve had hundreds of stalkers in my career, and it’s not OK. It made me step back from my own career. I quit after ‘Spirit,' after ‘Hands,’ because it was just too much."

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the singer, 50, was able to set boundaries with her fans — who ended up listening to her. Jewel said one fan even stood six feet away from her, saying, "I want to tell you how much I love your music."

"That was so nice. It made me feel so safe. I could choose to take a picture safely," she recalled. "But the amount of times I was chased in airports because I wouldn’t stop, because if I stop once a mob would happen, I remember a guy calling me a ‘b----,’ yelling at me through the airport, ‘F---ing b----. You think you’re all that?’ We shouldn’t make people feel unsafe."

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner jewel not together romance
Source: MEGA

Jewel recalled her first stalker leaving 'firebombs' outside of her house.

Article continues below advertisement

Jewel's comments come after Chappell Roan told her fans she needed some space.

“I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s---," said the "Good Luck, Babe!" musician. "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

“Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me,” she declared.

MORE ON:
Jewel
Article continues below advertisement
chappell roan mega
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan recently said she needs space from her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, Jewel said she's "proud" of Roan for speaking up.

"I hope you all know that everybody is worthy of compassion," she noted. "Even if you’re rich. Even if you’re famous. We must show, if that’s a value of ours, to have compassion, to be tolerant, we have to be willing to understand the joys and the struggles of other people’s lives."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jewel sees kevin costner caring soul focus life normal
Source: MEGA

Jewel said she's 'proud' of Chappell Roan for speaking up.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.