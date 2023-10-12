Miley Cyrus' Stalker Scare: Man Arrested and Held Without Bond After Showing Up at Singer's Home 4 Times

Both Cyrus and her lawyer detailed that the adult man attempted to access her Los Angeles home on Sunday night, October 1, and continued to do so into the early morning of Monday, October 2, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed.

Police were called and arrived at Cyrus' residence, where they arrested Kardalian on an outstanding warrant. The jail records obtained by the news outlet indicated he was being held without bond, meaning the man could not be released through a payment of bail and will remain in custody until a judge potentially sets an amount or the case is concluded.