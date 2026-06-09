Politics Jill Biden Applauded as She Lists Key Characteristics of a President: 'Integrity, Empathy, Trust' Source: MEGA Jill Biden is making her rounds with several podcast appearances as she promotes her new memoir. Lesley Abravanel June 9 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was loudly applauded at a book tour event for her memoir, View from the East Wing, moderated by political commentator Ana Navarro on June 6, at The Hub at Temple Beth Am in Miami, Fla. During a live recording of the podcast "Bleep! with Ana Navarro," The View co-host asked Dr. Biden, based on her extensive experience as a Second Lady, First Lady, and educator, what qualities she looks for in a president. The Doctor of Education’s response, emphasizing that a leader's character should reflect the American people, was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

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'We Can't Forget That'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden said the president should embody the same 'characteristics of the American people.'

"I think integrity. I think that has to be, you know, empathy, I think, is absolutely... trust. I mean,... the things that are, you know, not just the characters of the man, they're the characteristics of the American people. That's who we are, and we can't forget that,” the 74-year-old former FLOTUS said. When recounting the day former President Joe Biden decided to drop out of the 2024 race and call Vice President Kamala Harris to offer his endorsement, Dr. Biden described her overwhelming emotions, saying, “I had to leave the room. I was overwhelmed.”

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'I Was Frightened'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden joined a live taping of Ana Navarro's 'Bleep!' podcast.

She opened up about the immense personal and political anxiety surrounding the June 2024 presidential debate, recounting her fears that former President Biden was physically suffering on stage. On the aftermath of the 2024 debate, she acknowledged the internal fallout, saying, "I was frightened," expressing how she perceived the media and political criticism levied at her husband during the campaign. While discussing figures who urged her husband to drop out of the 2024 race, she confronted the betrayal by lifelong friends.

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'I Could Not Get Through It'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden had a hard time recording the audiobook version of her memoir.

Navarro noted on the show that Dr. Biden "doesn't seem to be one that lets go of grudges" regarding those who pressured the former president. Dr. Biden spoke with deep vulnerability about the emotional toll of recording the audiobook version of her memoir and openly addressing her family's private pain regarding her son Hunter Biden’s addiction and legal issues, saying, “I could not get through it. I had to do it again and again ... Because to — it's just so, it hurts."

Jill Biden Calls Husband Joe the 'Love of My Life'

Source: MEGA Ana Navarro said Jill Biden Navarro 'doesn't seem to be one that lets go of grudges.'