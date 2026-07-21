Jill Biden Claps Back at J.D. Vance's Remarks About the Former President's Ice Cream Eating Technique

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Jill Biden trolled Vice President J.D. Vance by posting a photo of her husband eating an ice cream cone on her social media accounts to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Her post specifically referenced the holiday, seemingly serving as a subtle jab at Vance's creepy, crude comments on a podcast. The post came in response to Vance's appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience." During the interview, Vance admitted he couldn't "get over" former President Joe Biden's penchant for ice cream, claiming that footage showed him eating the dessert in the "most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was trolled over his sexualized take on Joe Biden's ice cream eating habits.

J.D.'s remarks sparked immediate mockery online, with many commentators and public figures poking fun at the VP for his surprisingly sexualized take on the 83-year-old former president's dairy habits. The comments became a major target for late-night comedy. On The Daily Show, host Michael Kosta aired a montage of Joe eating ice cream, pointing out that former POTUS actually "bites it like a shark" and joking that J.D. was projecting his own bizarre "kink.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Every Day Is Ice Cream Day'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden shared a photo of Joe Biden eating ice cream after J.D. Vance's comments.

Jill joined the chorus of those trolling the Vice President over his remarks. On July 19, she posted a lighthearted tribute to the holiday on her Facebook and Instagram pages. "I know someone who would say every day is ice cream day 😂 Happy National Ice Cream Day! 🍦,” she wrote along with a photo of herself and others having ice cream. Commenters had a sweet time roasting J.D. under Jill’s post. “Oh JD that weirdo is sitting on his favorite couch waiting for Joe Biden to eat that ice cream. Love this!!!” wrote one.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Wish I Knew How to Quit You'

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden joined in on the trolling with his own photo of himself eating ice cream with his dad.

Hunter Biden also piled on. He posted his own ice cream photos on social media, including one with the caption, "Hey @JDVance. I wish I knew how to quit you," and another sharing a cone with his father, to mock J.D. fixation. On Sunday, June 19, Hunter also posted a photo of himself and his dad enjoying a frozen treat in celebration of Spain’s World Cup victory.

'A Clone of Trump'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden got candid about her husband's spotlight in her memoir.