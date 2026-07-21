or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jill Biden
OK LogoPolitics

Jill Biden Claps Back at J.D. Vance's Remarks About the Former President's Ice Cream Eating Technique

Conmposite photo of Jill Biden and J.D. Vance.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden had a tasty comeback to J.D. Vance's mocking.

July 21 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Jill Biden trolled Vice President J.D. Vance by posting a photo of her husband eating an ice cream cone on her social media accounts to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Her post specifically referenced the holiday, seemingly serving as a subtle jab at Vance's creepy, crude comments on a podcast.

The post came in response to Vance's appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience." During the interview, Vance admitted he couldn't "get over" former President Joe Biden's penchant for ice cream, claiming that footage showed him eating the dessert in the "most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of J.D. Vance was trolled over his sexualized take on Joe Biden's ice cream eating habits.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was trolled over his sexualized take on Joe Biden's ice cream eating habits.

J.D.'s remarks sparked immediate mockery online, with many commentators and public figures poking fun at the VP for his surprisingly sexualized take on the 83-year-old former president's dairy habits.

The comments became a major target for late-night comedy. On The Daily Show, host Michael Kosta aired a montage of Joe eating ice cream, pointing out that former POTUS actually "bites it like a shark" and joking that J.D. was projecting his own bizarre "kink.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Every Day Is Ice Cream Day'

Image of Jill Biden shared a photo of Joe Biden eating ice cream after J.D. Vance's comments.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden shared a photo of Joe Biden eating ice cream after J.D. Vance's comments.

Jill joined the chorus of those trolling the Vice President over his remarks. On July 19, she posted a lighthearted tribute to the holiday on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

"I know someone who would say every day is ice cream day 😂 Happy National Ice Cream Day! 🍦,” she wrote along with a photo of herself and others having ice cream.

Commenters had a sweet time roasting J.D. under Jill’s post.

“Oh JD that weirdo is sitting on his favorite couch waiting for Joe Biden to eat that ice cream. Love this!!!” wrote one.

MORE ON:
Jill Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Wish I Knew How to Quit You'

Image of Hunter Biden joined in on the trolling with his own photo of himself eating ice cream with his dad.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden joined in on the trolling with his own photo of himself eating ice cream with his dad.

Hunter Biden also piled on. He posted his own ice cream photos on social media, including one with the caption, "Hey @JDVance. I wish I knew how to quit you," and another sharing a cone with his father, to mock J.D. fixation.

On Sunday, June 19, Hunter also posted a photo of himself and his dad enjoying a frozen treat in celebration of Spain’s World Cup victory.

'A Clone of Trump'

Image of Jill Biden got candid about her husband's spotlight in her memoir.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden got candid about her husband's spotlight in her memoir.

While promoting her memoir View from the East Wing in June, Jill criticized the press for holding her husband to a double standard. She noted that if Joe had behaved as individuals in the current administration do — citing the Trump-Vance White House — he would have been heavily "excoriated" by the media.

Joe is no fan of the veep, either, telling reporters in 2024 that J.D. is "a clone of Trump on the issues" and noting that there was no difference between the two men.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.