First Lady Jill Biden Cheers On Defeated Eagles At Super Bowl While Public Outrage Mounts Over President Joe Biden's Silence About UFO Objects

Feb. 13 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

First Lady Jill Biden made sure she was on hand to support her beloved Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Despite her hometown team being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, the longtime educator attended the biggest sporting event of the year on Sunday, February 12, at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona with her grandson Robert "Hunter" Biden II.

"We're ready," Jill captioned a video shared to Instagram earlier that day of herself rocking an Eagles jersey — which read "Biden 46" in honor of her husband — while walking in slow motion to the Philly's "Fly, Eagles Fly" fight song.

While his spouse lived it up at the Super Bowl, the leader of the United States stayed put at the White House where he said in an interview last week he would be "watching from home" and snacking on guacamole and chocolate chip ice cream.

While Joe was not staying silent about his low-key weekend plans, he has remained tight-lipped about the three airborne objects in North American airspace, which were shot from the sky by the American military.

The former Vice President of the United States directed a government-wide attempt to figure out what is going on in the skies above America, but heh has yet to address the controversy publicly. The balloons were found lurking over the waters of Alaska to the Carolina coast.

“Ambiguity is fuel for conspiracy theorists, and I hope information is shared expeditiously,” one outraged lawmaker said in a recent interview of Joe's silence on the matter. “Something truthful is more important than something reassuring. Trust in government requires communication from government.”

With the strange happening, many people speculated the objects were UFOs. However, the Democratic president's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, shut the speculation down, noting, "I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House: I know there have been questions and concerns about this but there is no – again, no – indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent take-downs."

Telemundo conducted the interview with Joe about his Super Bowl plans.

CNN first reported the statements from the lawmaker and Karine.

