First Lady Jill Biden Teases President Joe Biden Will Run In 2024 Election: 'He's Not Finished What He's Started'
Though President Joe Biden hasn't officially announced he will be running for president again in 2024, his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, gave some insight into what his next move is.
“It’s Joe’s decision,” she told CNN in an interview on Saturday, February 25, during a five-day trip to Kenya and Namibia. “And we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too.”
“He says he’s not done,” the blonde beauty, 71, continued. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important,” she admitted.
“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” she added.
Jill was also asked if she is in charge of whether or not her husband runs for reelection.
“Of course he’ll listen to me, because we’re a married couple,” she said, adding that “he makes up his own mind, believe me.”
Despite supporting the politician, 80, another insider claimed the two are fighting over his time in the White House.
“Joe thinks he’s doing a good job!” a source spilled. “He’s furious with Jill for not believing in him! But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It’s just his time has come and gone. Jill can read the lack of support among Democratic leaders and the public and urged Joe to let it go — for the sake of his health AND his reputation!”
“Jill wants Joe to leave the White House with his head held high, not as a loser,” a political operative revealed. “Democrats know it’s time for Joe to go! They’re already talking to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former First Lady Michelle Obama and even California Governor Gavin Newsom about stepping forward to challenge his nomination.”
As of late, Joe has been criticized for not making an announcement about the Chinese spy balloons and not visiting East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailed and spread chemicals in the air.
But Joe spoke with ABC News about the situation.
"Let's put this in perspective. Within two hours of that derailment, the EPA was in there. Within two hours. Every major agency in the United States government that had anything to do rail and/or cleanup was there, and is there," he stated.
"In addition to that, I've spoken at length to the congresspersons, the governors, the senators from both states of Pennsylvania and Ohio. And I've made it clear to them anything they need is available or — we'll make it available to them," he added.