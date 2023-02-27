First Lady Jill Biden Teases President Joe Biden Will Run In 2024 Election: 'He's Not Finished What He's Started'

“It’s Joe’s decision,” she told CNN in an interview on Saturday, February 25, during a five-day trip to Kenya and Namibia. “And we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too.”

“He says he’s not done,” the blonde beauty, 71, continued. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important,” she admitted.