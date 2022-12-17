FLOTUS vs. FLOTUS: Everything To Know About Jill Biden Vs. Melania Trump
Though Jill Biden and Melania Trump’s husbands may not see eye to eye on everything, it seems the unlikely pair actually have quite a bit in common.
From pursuing careers to adopting causes of choice, here are a few similarities between the First Ladies.
Career Women
Prior to their time in the Oval Office, both Trump and Biden had high-power careers.
Long before meeting her husband, Trump was a successful model, garnering popularity in European markets like Paris and Milan before moving to the United States in 1996. After arriving stateside, Melania landed several high-profile modeling gigs, including British GQ.
After tying the knot with The Apprentice alum in 2005, Trump took on several notable roles within local charity organizations, including serving as a Red Cross Goodwill Ambassador for four years and as the Honorary Chairwoman for the Boys’ Club of New York for five.
Meanwhile, Biden has dedicated her life to teaching. After serving as a high school English instructor, the reigning FLOTUS taught at the Rockford Center psychiatric hospital before pursuing higher education.
In 2007, Biden officially became Dr. Biden, earning a doctorate degree in educational leadership. With her newly-minted degree and new residence in Washington D.C., after her husband nabbed the Vice Presidency in 2008, Biden began teaching at the collegiate level, serving as an instructor at Northern Virginia Community College.
As Biden is still teaching at NOVA, she is the “first presidential spouse to maintain an independent career outside of the White House,” per the White House website.
Giving Back
Beyond their careers, it seems Trump and Biden have at least one other common interest — helping others.
Prior to her time in the White House, Biden worked closely with then-First Lady Michelle Obama to launch Joining Forces, an ongoing campaign — one Biden recently expanded — aimed at providing support and resources to military families in need.
“We have an all-volunteer force—and it continues only because generations of Americans see the honor, dignity, and patriotism of military service. How can we hope to keep our military strong if we don’t give our families, survivors, and caregivers what they need to thrive?” Biden, who is a military mother, said at a virtual event last year. That’s what Joining Forces is about.”
During her tenure as FLOTUS, Trump was passionate about using her platform to help American youth, Her “BE BEST” campaign strove to draw awareness to several issues young people face, including cyberbullying and opioid abuse.
“Over the past two years, Be Best has played a major role in spreading awareness, highlighting successful programs and acts of kindness, and encouraging public-private sector relationships to help children overcome the struggles they face every day,” the former FLOTUS said of her initiative in her farewell message.
'Vogue' Covergirls
Beyond their careers and their passions for philanthropy, both Trump and Biden have found themselves with one of the highest honors of the fashion world — appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine.
Months after entering the White House, the famed teacher appeared on the August 2021 cover of Vogue. Alongside detailing her new life as the reigning FLOTUS, Biden was also photographed by famous photographer Annie Leibovitz.
Though Trump appeared on the cover of the storied fashion magazine in 2005 donning her lavish $200,000 wedding gown shortly after tying the knot with in her real estate mogul husband, she was less-than-thrilled she, unlike several of her predecessors, did not appear on the cover as First Lady.
“They are biased, and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious,” She said earlier this year. “And I think American people and everyone see it, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue.”
Despite her remarks, Stephanie Winston-Wolkoff, the FLOTUS’ former fixer alleged that Trump was offered a photoshoot for the magazine, though declined when the publication couldn’t guarantee that she would appear on the cover, per the Daily Beast.