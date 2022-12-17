FLOTUS vs. FLOTUS: Everything To Know About Jill Biden Vs. Melania Trump

Prior to their time in the Oval Office, both Trump and Biden had high-power careers.

Long before meeting her husband, Trump was a successful model, garnering popularity in European markets like Paris and Milan before moving to the United States in 1996. After arriving stateside, Melania landed several high-profile modeling gigs, including British GQ.

After tying the knot with The Apprentice alum in 2005, Trump took on several notable roles within local charity organizations, including serving as a Red Cross Goodwill Ambassador for four years and as the Honorary Chairwoman for the Boys’ Club of New York for five.

Meanwhile, Biden has dedicated her life to teaching. After serving as a high school English instructor, the reigning FLOTUS taught at the Rockford Center psychiatric hospital before pursuing higher education.

In 2007, Biden officially became Dr. Biden, earning a doctorate degree in educational leadership. With her newly-minted degree and new residence in Washington D.C., after her husband nabbed the Vice Presidency in 2008, Biden began teaching at the collegiate level, serving as an instructor at Northern Virginia Community College.

As Biden is still teaching at NOVA, she is the “first presidential spouse to maintain an independent career outside of the White House,” per the White House website.