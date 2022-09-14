OK Magazine
First Lady Jill Biden Says She & President Joe Biden Have Not Discussed Him Running In 2024

Sep. 13 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

First Lady Jill Biden revealed that President Joe Biden is staying present in the moment. The lifelong educator explained in a recent interview that despite all the rumors, she and the U.S. leader have not discussed whether or not he will run in the upcoming 2024 election.

"Not yet. We’ve been a little too busy, but I’m sure it’ll be a discussion,” Jill said in a Tuesday, September 13, sit down with Sheinelle Jones for the TODAY show.

"It is taxing," the blonde beauty said of life on the campaign trail. "But, you know, look at all Joe has done. He has kept true to what he said he would do. And, so, I think he just needs to keep going."

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has indicated that the President intends to serve the American people for a second term, and that she plans to be standing right there next to him.

"The President intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket mate. We will run together," the former Senator revealed during a June interview.

The professor recently overcame a bout of COVID-19, which kept her isolated from her partner and the outside world. "We were calling each other constantly, texting," Jill said of how she and Joe stayed in touch while quarantining. "He got it first and then he had to isolate, and then I got it after, so we were apart for maybe, I don't know, 20 days or something."

"I'm feeling great, really," she explained of her recuperation process. "I mean I feel better, I'm in the classroom, I'm back to work. And so I feel good. Like every other American who had to isolate, you had to find a way to keep yourself busy."

CNN conducted the interview with Vice President Harris.

