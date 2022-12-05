OK Magazine
First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'

Dec. 5 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place.

“Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while Trump was never granted the honor. Sources say as ex-mannequin Trump ripped the magazine, the spiteful renovations also triggered a catty comment directed at Biden! Trump huffed Vogue was “biased” and added, “They have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious.”

She insisted, “I had much more important things to do in the White House than be on the cover of Vogue.”

As OK! previously reported, Melania never showed others the inside of the Washington, D.C., home. But in August 2021, a new book The White House: An Historic Guide showed some snapshots from her time in the residence.

“The rug is an American-made rug we funded to go in this space. Mrs. Trump was very involved in the style and design of this rug, which includes roses, blue ribbons and a yellow border and trellis motif that goes around the perimeter of the rug," Stewart D. McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, said.

This is hardly the first time the two ladies have had beef. Trump, 52, previously critiqued Biden's body language when she was with her husband, Joe Biden.

“I don’t stand next to him [Trump] because I don’t need to hold him up like she does,” Trump allegedly told ex-aide Stephanie Grisham, according to her tell-all, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The White House.

