Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders.
Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration.
“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.
As the President, who is set to ring in his 80th birthday next month finds his “mental state in greater and greater question,” the source said, Jill has “obviously been running the show.”
“Key presidential duties are falling to Jill, and she’s been stepping up and taking more on her plate,” they explained, adding that “sometimes, she even acts in her husband’s stead when it seems he is unable to!”
As such, political sources say, Jill has been campaigning ahead of the midterm elections, set to occur on Tuesday, November 8, in a manner typically reserved for the sitting POTUS, having even reportedly “hopscotched around the Southeast on five flights while making glittery appearances at 11 events.”
This isn’t the first time Jill has made headlines for her reported influence on the Biden administration.
Last week, a report alleged that FLOTUS once reamed White House staffers over a tense press conference this past January, in which her husband faced two hours of tough questions surrounding topics like the Covid-19 pandemic and international relations with Russia and Ukraine.
“She pointedly asked the group, which included the president, why nobody stepped in to stop it, according to a person who was in the room,” recalled Katie Rogers, who is the New York Times White House correspondent. “Where was the person, she demanded, who was supposed to end the news conference?”