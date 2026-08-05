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Jill Biden Says Husband Joe's Cancer Battle Has Been 'Challenging' as Former President Will 'Forever Live With' Stage 4 Diagnosis

Photo of Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden revealed new insight on her husband Joe Biden's 'challenging' cancer battle.

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Aug. 5 2026, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET

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Jill Biden shed new light on her husband Joe Biden's battle with stage 4 prostate cancer, opening up about what life has been like amid his ongoing treatment.

"He’s doing okay," the former first lady, 75, said during a Tuesday, August 4, appearance on SiriusXM's "Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa."

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Jill Biden on Joe Biden's Stage 4 Diagnosis

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Photo of Joe Biden and Jill Biden have been married since 1977.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden and Jill Biden have been married since 1977.

"He was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. And, for anyone who’s listening, really, that diagnosis, you can be cured, and you can go through radiation or whatever," Jill explained. "You can be cured, and you’ll be fine. Unfortunately for Joe, it metastasized to his bones."

The former president, 83, was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in May 2025, just months after leaving the White House.

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Joe Biden Will 'Forever Live With Cancer'

Photo of Jill Biden said Joe Biden's cancer battle is 'challenging.'
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden said Joe Biden's cancer battle is 'challenging.'

The educator said her husband's advanced diagnosis meant he would "forever live with cancer."

"We have to be mindful of it every three months, testing and medicines," Jill continued. "And anybody who’s gone through this cancer journey — and I’ve been through it many times with members of my family, of course with Beau — it’s constant. It’s daily. And I think it’s challenging."

Joe lost his son Beau Biden, whom he shared with his late first wife, Neilia Biden, in 2015, after Beau died at age 46 from an aggressive form of brain cancer. Joe and Neilia were also parents to Hunter Biden and Naomi Biden, the latter of whom died as an infant. After Neilia died in 1972, Joe married Jill in 1977, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Ashley Biden.

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Jill Biden on 'Covering-Up' Her Husband's Cancer Diagnosis

Photo of Jill Biden has been accused of 'covering up' her husband Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis while he was president.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden has been accused of 'covering up' her husband Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis while he was president.

Host Kelly Ripa defended Jill against speculation she was "covering up" her husband's diagnosis during his time in the White House, claiming her own father was diagnosed with the same disease as Joe after experiencing similar symptoms.

"When people were like, ‘There’s no way you can’t know,’ oh, yes, there is," Ripa, 55, told her listeners. "Because they don’t test men over 70 years old for prostate cancer. So it can be living there for all of those years, growing slowly, and eventually metastasize."

Joe Biden Is Reportedly 'Frail' After Treatment

Photo of Sources reported in June that Joe Biden's treatment appeared to be working.
Source: MEGA

Sources reported in June that Joe Biden's treatment appeared to be working.

Jill explained that doctors at the White House were following the American Urological Associations guidelines and it wasn't until they left the Washington, D.C., that they sought outside opinions.

"So they didn’t give him the PSA test, the blood test. But when it continued when we got out of the White House, I said, ‘Joe, we’ve got to go up to Jeff in Philly — something’s wrong,'" she recounted. "And so we did. But I never, oh my God, I never thought it would be prostate cancer."

Sources told The Washington Post in June that Joe's cancer treatment appeared to be working but has left him visibly frail.

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