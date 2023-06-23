First Lady Jill Biden Dazzles in Sparkling Green Dress as She and Husband President Joe Biden Host India State Dinner: Photos
All eyes were on Jill Biden at the India State dinner.
The First Lady of the United States dazzled as she wore a sparkling green dress to welcome Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the White House on Thursday, June 22, alongside her husband, President Joe Biden.
Jill stunned as she elegantly wore her hair in an updo, which highlighted the sage gown with a crisscross design and a floor length skirt as she held hands with the commander-in-chief, who rocked a classic black tuxedo.
Upon the statesmen's arrival, the educator gave a speech to welcome him to America on Wednesday, June 21. “After years of strengthening ties, the U.S.-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges. But our relationship isn’t only about governments. We’re celebrating the families and friendships that span the globe—those who feel the bonds of home in both of our countries,” she noted.
Also in attendance at the swanky gathering was Jill's stepson Hunter Biden, who pled guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors on a felony gun charge earlier that day.
Despite the drama, the disgraced attorney seemed happier than ever as he walked in with wife, Melissa Cohen, and spent time with sister Naomi Biden Neal and her husband, Peter Neal, as well as his stepsister Ashley Biden.
In response to the charges, Hunter's attorney Christopher Clark said in a statement, “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement."
“A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government," Clark continued. "I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”