First Lady Jill Biden Dazzles in Sparkling Green Dress as She and Husband President Joe Biden Host India State Dinner: Photos

Jill stunned as she elegantly wore her hair in an updo, which highlighted the sage gown with a crisscross design and a floor length skirt as she held hands with the commander-in-chief, who rocked a classic black tuxedo.

Upon the statesmen's arrival, the educator gave a speech to welcome him to America on Wednesday, June 21. “After years of strengthening ties, the U.S.-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges. But our relationship isn’t only about governments. We’re celebrating the families and friendships that span the globe—those who feel the bonds of home in both of our countries,” she noted.