Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Experiencing 'Mild Symptoms'

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, just a few weeks after her husband, President Joe Biden, had the virus.

On Tuesday, August 16, the White House announced that she was experiencing "mild symptoms," while her husband has continued to test negative.

The Bidens just returned from a vacation in South Carolina, and the 71-year-old first began experiencing symptoms on Monday, August 15. She has taken Paxlovid, which is what Joe also took when he was sick.