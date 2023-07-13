Meghan King Kept the 'Beautiful' Wedding Gift President Joe Biden Gave Her and Ex Cuffe Biden Owens
After three marriages, Meghan King has racked up quite a few wedding gifts — but none have been as prestigious as the one President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden brought when she wed the POTUS' nephew Cuffe Biden Owens in 2021!
The reality star was asked what the famous pair gave when they attended the October wedding during her Wednesday, July 12, appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"This beautiful crystal bowl with the Presidential Seal on it," the blonde beauty, 38, revealed, admitting she kept the piece when she and Owens, 44, ended their romance just two months after their nuptials.
"That's good. I like that. So, maybe it was worth it?" Andy Cohen quipped of the short-lived union, to which the mom-of-three responded, "No, Andy, it was not!"
The pair's marriage was annulled in July 2022, and she admitted that tying the knot so quickly after meeting wasn't the best choice — though she insisted it wasn't her idea to walk down the aisle.
"I didn’t wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum claimed on an episode of her podcast. "I never even wanted to get married again."
"I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet and it's done and it's annulled," she added. "The end. I put it behind me. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I'm sure he did as well."
"I have a whole lot of love to give, and these bad relationships that I've been in haven't knocked me down," declared the Bravo star. "And that's just who I am, I feel like I'm resilient. I want to give my whole heart, but I think I'm a little bit more guarded than I was in the past."
She's been doing just that, as last month, a source spilled to Page Six that King was getting "very close" to lawyer Andrew Felix.
"It’s very new, but Andrew is just what she needs," the insider shared. "Their values are super aligned and they care about the same causes. It started as a business relationship, but it’s obvious that it’s turning into something more."
King was also married to Brad McDill and Jim Edmonds, the father of her three children.