Meghan King Kept the 'Beautiful' Wedding Gift President Joe Biden Gave Her and Ex Cuffe Biden Owens

The pair's marriage was annulled in July 2022, and she admitted that tying the knot so quickly after meeting wasn't the best choice — though she insisted it wasn't her idea to walk down the aisle.

"I didn’t wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum claimed on an episode of her podcast. "I never even wanted to get married again."

"I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet and it's done and it's annulled," she added. "The end. I put it behind me. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I'm sure he did as well."