OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meghan King
OK LogoNEWS

Meghan King Kept the 'Beautiful' Wedding Gift President Joe Biden Gave Her and Ex Cuffe Biden Owens

meghan king kept wedding gift joe biden gave ex cuffe biden owens
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

After three marriages, Meghan King has racked up quite a few wedding gifts — but none have been as prestigious as the one President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden brought when she wed the POTUS' nephew Cuffe Biden Owens in 2021!

The reality star was asked what the famous pair gave when they attended the October wedding during her Wednesday, July 12, appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan king kept wedding gift joe biden gave ex cuffe biden owens
Source: mega

"This beautiful crystal bowl with the Presidential Seal on it," the blonde beauty, 38, revealed, admitting she kept the piece when she and Owens, 44, ended their romance just two months after their nuptials.

"That's good. I like that. So, maybe it was worth it?" Andy Cohen quipped of the short-lived union, to which the mom-of-three responded, "No, Andy, it was not!"

Article continues below advertisement
meghan king kept wedding gift joe biden gave ex cuffe biden owens
Source: @meghanking/instagram

The pair's marriage was annulled in July 2022, and she admitted that tying the knot so quickly after meeting wasn't the best choice — though she insisted it wasn't her idea to walk down the aisle.

"I didn’t wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum claimed on an episode of her podcast. "I never even wanted to get married again."

"I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet and it's done and it's annulled," she added. "The end. I put it behind me. I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I'm sure he did as well."

MORE ON:
Meghan King
Article continues below advertisement
meghan king kept wedding gift joe biden gave ex cuffe biden owens
Source: mega

"I have a whole lot of love to give, and these bad relationships that I've been in haven't knocked me down," declared the Bravo star. "And that's just who I am, I feel like I'm resilient. I want to give my whole heart, but I think I'm a little bit more guarded than I was in the past."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

She's been doing just that, as last month, a source spilled to Page Six that King was getting "very close" to lawyer Andrew Felix.

"It’s very new, but Andrew is just what she needs," the insider shared. "Their values are super aligned and they care about the same causes. It started as a business relationship, but it’s obvious that it’s turning into something more."

King was also married to Brad McDill and Jim Edmonds, the father of her three children.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.