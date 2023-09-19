President Joe Biden, 80, Fears He Might Die Before Son Hunter's 'Case Would Be Resolved': Source

President Joe Biden is nervous that his son Hunter Biden's legal woes could worsen over time — and he won't be there to pick up the pieces, according to NBC News.

The 53-year-old, who was recently indicted in Delaware on federal gun charges, is in hot water, and the president and his wife, Jill Biden, are “resigned to the fact that Hunter’s legal problems will likely worsen in the months ahead,” the news outlet reported.