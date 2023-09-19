President Joe Biden, 80, Fears He Might Die Before Son Hunter's 'Case Would Be Resolved': Source
President Joe Biden is nervous that his son Hunter Biden's legal woes could worsen over time — and he won't be there to pick up the pieces, according to NBC News.
The 53-year-old, who was recently indicted in Delaware on federal gun charges, is in hot water, and the president and his wife, Jill Biden, are “resigned to the fact that Hunter’s legal problems will likely worsen in the months ahead,” the news outlet reported.
One source claimed the commander-in-chief has spoken out loud “that he might be dead before his son’s case would be resolved.”
In the White House things are tense, as aides refuse to bring up the topic. “Everybody walks around on eggshells in the West Wing,” one source said.
“Every day, this president wakes up and thinks about his deceased son [Beau] and probably cries every day. And the weight of [Hunter’s legal troubles] is equally emotionally taxing,” former Jill Biden press secretary Michael LaRosa said, adding that the Bidens “are incredibly protective of Hunter.”
Hunter has gotten in trouble in the past few years, as he purchased a gun while he was addicted to crack cocaine, in addition to being charged with two misdemeanor tax crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018.
Hunter currently faces three charges in Delaware as he lied about his drug use on a federal background check when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018. If convicted, he could be behind bars for a maximum of 25 years.
Hunter's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said the charges were influenced by "Republicans' improper and partisan interference in this process" and stated his client "did not violate the law."
"But a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice," Lowell said.
The White House has repeatedly denied the president has done anything wrong, and when he was asked about Hunter's past, he skirted around the question.
“It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him,” the politician told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle earlier this year.