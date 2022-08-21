Jill Duggar Reveals She Had Gallbladder Surgery Weeks After Giving Birth To Her Newborn Son

"Well…I almost made it to my 6 week postpartum well-check without incident, but ended up with a horrible bout of pain earlier this week that culminated yesterday in having to have gallbladder surgery!" the mother-of-three wrote in a social media message shared on Saturday, August 20.

"I wasn’t excited about having to start my healing time clock over again, but I am so thankful for good medical care & so many other little blessings along the way," she continued, noting she appreciates the "help from family and friends + the relief now and thought of hopefully never having to deal with another bad gallbladder attack again!!"