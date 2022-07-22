Jill Duggar Shares Adorable First Photo Of Newborn Freddy With Brothers Samuel & Israel
Jill Duggar Dillard, 31, and husband Derick Dillard, 33, shared the first photo of their newborn son in an Instagram post. Frederick “Freddy” Michael Dillard made his debut to the world on July 7.
“We are finally back on Instagram after being locked down & unable to post for awhile!” read Duggar’s Instagram caption of the photo of her newborn son in a green onesie.
In a separate post made to her blog, the mom-of-three shared more sweet snaps of the newborn alongside big brothers Samuel, 5, and Israel, 7.
“In case you missed it, our boy tribe has expanded! We welcomed “Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard July 7th, 2022! We are all so in love with him and so happy to be home!”
The Dillard Family blog entry shared a glimpse of life after welcoming the newest member of their family with brothers sporting custom t-shirts with the words “big” and “middle” across the front. The 19 Kids And Counting alum used the entry not only as a digital birth announcement to their fans, but she also took the opportunity to thank family and friends for their support during the transition period.
“Mom and baby are doing well and we have been so blessed by the support of friends and family who have come to help, provide meals and watch the big boys for us during this time of transition and recovery.”
JILL DUGGAR & HUSBAND DERICK DILLARD WELCOME THIRD BABY, SON FREDDY: ‘HE WANTED TO COME A LITTLE EARLY’
The joyful announcement comes after a devastating loss suffered by the young family. In an emotional post titled “Happiness Turns To Heartbreak,” Duggar detailed the rollercoaster of emotions the family experienced after her recent miscarriage.
"Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard," she wrote.
After the loss, Duggar once again penned a heartfelt announcement to readers when she shared the news that they were expecting again.
"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby," she penned in the announcement. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"
The news followed another highly emotional event for the Duggar family when Josh Duggar was sentenced to jail after being found guilty of receiving and possession of child pornography.
Duggar and Dillard were the first of the reality TV family to speak out following the ruling.