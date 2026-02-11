or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Jill Zarin
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Jill Zarin Fired From 'RHONY' Reunion TV Show After She Slammed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance in Racist Blowout

image split of Jill zarin and bad bunny
Source: MEGA

Jill Zarin has been fired from the 'The Golden Life' after she made racist comments about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 8:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jill Zarin has been canned from the Real Housewives of New York City reunion TV series The Golden Life.

The reality star, 62, made some racist comments toward Bad Bunny following his Super Bowl halftime show performance on February 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Jill zarin
Source: MEGA

'The Golden Life' is still in pre-production.

“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life. We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values," the show's production company Blink49 said in a statement on February 10.

The Golden Life was announced by E! network on February 3 and had yet to enter filming before Zarin's heated exit.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Zarin Blasted Bad Bunny on Social Media

image of bad bunny
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl.

Zarin, who appeared on the OG Bravo show from 2008 to 2011, went on a long Instagram rant about Bad Bunny, 31, following his Spanish-heavy musical show.

“We all agree — it was the worst halftime show ever. It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish," the TV personality blasted.

She then said the show “looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing."

MORE ON:
Jill Zarin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jill zarin
Source: MEGA

Jill Zarin's tirade shamed Bad Bunny's music.

“I think it was a political statement, and I’m not taking a side one way or the other,” Zarin went on. “I just do. I think it was an ICE thing.” She then stated that it was “very sad” that the "shamed" NFL had “sold out."

The post was swiftly deleted soon after it went viral, with other Real Housewives alums slamming her offensive remarks. Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge even wrote: “What the actual f---?"

Jill Zarin and Her Stepkids Aren't Close

image of Jill zarin and bobby zarin
Source: MEGA

Jill Zarin's husband, Bobby, died in 2018.

Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Margaret Josephs chimed in, writing: “I’m horrified, disgusted and disappointed, but that’s my feeling everyday. BUT elated by the NFL and Bad Bunny’s beautiful representation of America.”

Zarin is apparently estranged from her stepchildren, Jonathan, David and Jennifer Zarin. Her husband, Bill Zarin, died in 2018, and a source told RadarOnline.com recently that their relationship "is not good."

"There was some sort of issue they had after Bobby passed away, and they don't talk to her," the insider divulged.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.