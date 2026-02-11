Jill Zarin Fired From 'RHONY' Reunion TV Show After She Slammed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance in Racist Blowout
Feb. 10 2026, Published 8:19 p.m. ET
Jill Zarin has been canned from the Real Housewives of New York City reunion TV series The Golden Life.
The reality star, 62, made some racist comments toward Bad Bunny following his Super Bowl halftime show performance on February 8.
“In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life. We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values," the show's production company Blink49 said in a statement on February 10.
The Golden Life was announced by E! network on February 3 and had yet to enter filming before Zarin's heated exit.
Jill Zarin Blasted Bad Bunny on Social Media
Zarin, who appeared on the OG Bravo show from 2008 to 2011, went on a long Instagram rant about Bad Bunny, 31, following his Spanish-heavy musical show.
“We all agree — it was the worst halftime show ever. It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish," the TV personality blasted.
She then said the show “looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing."
“I think it was a political statement, and I’m not taking a side one way or the other,” Zarin went on. “I just do. I think it was an ICE thing.” She then stated that it was “very sad” that the "shamed" NFL had “sold out."
The post was swiftly deleted soon after it went viral, with other Real Housewives alums slamming her offensive remarks. Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge even wrote: “What the actual f---?"
Jill Zarin and Her Stepkids Aren't Close
Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Margaret Josephs chimed in, writing: “I’m horrified, disgusted and disappointed, but that’s my feeling everyday. BUT elated by the NFL and Bad Bunny’s beautiful representation of America.”
Zarin is apparently estranged from her stepchildren, Jonathan, David and Jennifer Zarin. Her husband, Bill Zarin, died in 2018, and a source told RadarOnline.com recently that their relationship "is not good."
"There was some sort of issue they had after Bobby passed away, and they don't talk to her," the insider divulged.