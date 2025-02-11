20 Bravo Stars Who Were Fired From Their Shows: Brandi Glanville, Alexis Bellino and More
Alex McCord
Former The Real Housewives of New York City star Alex McCord lost her spot on the show when Bravo fired her in 2011, years after she joined the cast.
She told Us Weekly she received the bad news via a phone call, though she and other cast members reportedly anticipated it.
"Four years is a long time in TV land and we had no idea when we auditioned in 2006 that we'd still have been on air in 2011," she added. "It's been a bumpy ride; sometimes great and sometimes not, but it's been an experience that I don't regret having done."
Alexis Bellino
In December 2024, Alexis Bellino confirmed she was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County after appearing as a "friend of the Housewives" on its 18th season.
"It already happened to me. It happened to me in Season 8. I've been there, done that!" she said on the "Going Rogue" podcast, referring to the time she departed from the show in 2013.
Brandi Glanville
In an episode of her "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" podcast, Brandi Glanville opened up about being ousted from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and receiving another offer from Bravo.
"I'm not on Real Housewives anymore… I got fired," she said. "Then they hired me back for other s---."
Meanwhile, other reports claimed she was let go due to her diva-like attitude, which created constant feuds with her cast mates. A source also told People, "By the end, she couldn't get along with anyone, and no one wanted to shoot with her."
Cindy Barshop
Bravo dismissed then-RHONY star Cindy Barshop during a network-wide mass firing.
"Following the reunion it was clear that the women genuinely didn't like each other anymore," she told ABC after her Season 4 appearance.
Danielle Staub
Danielle Staub felt nothing but happiness and relief when she got removed from The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2010.
"At the reunion, I knew I was leaving but I didn't know if I'd get to say goodbye or if it'd be chased off the set," said Staub. "I can honestly say it was starting to be a really stressful situation for me. Constantly having to deal with people attacking me physically, emotionally, mentally, as a mother, as a human, as a woman. I really didn't want to continue that."
The former cast member was fired twice following her fights with the other stars, though she later returned for Seasons 8 and 9 in a supporting role.
Dorinda Medley
RHONY star Dorinda Medley constantly insisted she was only "put on pause" on the show, but Bravo, in reality, booted her off in August 2020. The show's announcement about her not returning to the cast was reportedly not mutual.
"I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year," she revealed to Bethenny Frankel in the latter's "Just B" podcast. "I wasn't given that option."
Hannah Berner
In a July 2024 episode of Dave Portnoy's "BFFs" podcast, Hannah Berner revealed why she was fired from Summer House in May 2021.
"I wouldn't have gotten a Netflix special if I didn't get fired," she said while promoting Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn. "The truth is beef started cause I did an ad for Truly Seltzer and I didn't know that I wasn't allowed to. Bravo didn't fire me. Just some people on the cast got annoyed at me."
She added, "I didn't know that I wasn't allowed to drink other drinks (than Loverboy). I think some of these shows become a lot of egos… it just becomes fighting over egos and screen time and it's not that fun. It was just layers and layers of just honestly it was down to egos of like people didn't f--- with me anymore. It was kind of embarrassing. And people basically like we don't want you to be our friend. I was on a talk show at the time. I was on Summer House. And I got fired."
Jennie Nguyen
Jennie Nguyen found herself in hot water following her Facebook controversy, leading to her dismissal from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after one season. The resurfaced social media posts featured the reality star mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Bravo said in a statement regarding the firing.
The network continued, "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."
Jill Zarin
RHONY fans were left shocked when news about fan-favorite Jill Zarin's firing emerged.
"I'm not embarrassed about it. I didn't do anything wrong," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her firing after Season 4.
Zarin shared more details about it in her interview with OWN's Where Are They Now?, recalling the time she wrote an email, in which she expressed her desire not to be part of the series' Season 5, to her costars one night while drunk.
The email was reportedly sent to Bravo's executives, as well, leading to her ousting.
Joyce Giraud
Both Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia were fired at the same time in 2014 following their respective feuds with Glanville and Kyle Richards. Per a source, Bravo's decision was "a long time coming."
On the other hand, an insider shared how the pair felt afterward.
"Joyce and Carlton are disappointed to not be returning but they understand that it's best for the show," a source told People. "They had a great run and both of them are happy with the opportunity."
Kathryn Dennis
In January 2023, Bravo ousted Kathryn Dennis from Southern Charm cast after starring in the show's eight seasons.
"I know Bravo didn't offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has, they finally get sick of it," the source alleged. "She doesn't show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot."
The insider continued, "She treats people like they are beneath her. She can't stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her."
Kelly Dodd
RHOC let go of Kelly Dodd, alongside Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, before the Season 16 premiere.
In Dodd's interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, she claimed her exit from the show blindsided her after learning about it from the producers. She also accused the creators of being "political" in their decision, though Bravo told viewers the plan was made as it was going in a different direction.
Phaedra Parks
Phaedra Parks' off-screen behavior reached Bravo executives, leading them to fire her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017.
Reports said Parks spread a rumor about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's alleged plan to drug Porsha Williams before taking advantage of her sexually. TMZ revealed she was fired after the season's reunion for making the false and shocking accusation.
Robyn Dixon
"Yes, I will not be returning to season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Robyn Dixon said in an episode of her "Reasonably Shady" podcast in April 2024. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugarcoat the situation and say, 'Oh, I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."
Dixon was part of the show for eight seasons of the Bravo show, which premiered in 2016.
Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Brett Caprion and Max Boyens
In 2020, Vanderpump Rules bid goodbye to Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Brett Caprion and Max Boyens due to the former cast members' racist actions and social media posts.
"As we've seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society," Lisa Vanderpump said in a statement, adding she condemned "all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment."
She added, "My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences."
Tamra Judge
Despite being on RHOC for a long time, Tamra Judge disclosed the network fired her ahead of Season 15 because she was "cheap." RadarOnline.com reported Bravo's offer to her as a Friend for the franchise's Season 15, with an alleged $840,000 pay cut, which she did not accept in the end.
She was brought back for Season 17.
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp was part of RHOBH from Seasons 8 to 10 as she got fired because she reportedly could not bring "enough drama or content."
She addressed the firing in an Instagram video, sharing, "I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost."