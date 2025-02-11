20 Bravo Stars Who Were Fired From Their Shows: Brandi Glanville, Alexis Bellino and More

Former The Real Housewives of New York City star Alex McCord lost her spot on the show when Bravo fired her in 2011, years after she joined the cast.

She told Us Weekly she received the bad news via a phone call, though she and other cast members reportedly anticipated it.

"Four years is a long time in TV land and we had no idea when we auditioned in 2006 that we'd still have been on air in 2011," she added. "It's been a bumpy ride; sometimes great and sometimes not, but it's been an experience that I don't regret having done."