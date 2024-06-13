Jillian Michaels Claims There's 'No Such Thing as Baby Weight,' Says Her Fitness Regimen Doesn't Change With Age

“Not only would I not change your workout, if I was to make modifications, I would push the up button,” Michaels shared. “And the greatest misconception when it comes to fitness is that you ... okay, I'm losing baby weight. There's no such thing as baby weight. Let's say a year has gone by since you've had the baby, stored fat is stored fat.”

“This is fat cells, this is baby weight. So lose it completely,” stated the mother-of-two, who adopted daughter Lukensia, 14, and had son Phoenix, 12, in 2012.