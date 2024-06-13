Jillian Michaels Claims There's 'No Such Thing as Baby Weight,' Says Her Fitness Regimen Doesn't Change With Age
Jillian Michaels doesn’t think age should affect a person’s workout!
On a recent episode of the “Sage Steele Show” podcast, the fitness expert revealed that no matter how old you are, it's your goals that should be driving the intensity of your exercise routine.
The conversation began with host Sage Steele saying, “I always tell my girls who are 21 and 17 ... I'm like, it isn't about the weight on the scale, right? It's about being healthy and being strong 100%. I haven't stepped on a scale in two years. I don't care. I don't like it either. I feel it differently, it sits differently. It's not lifting as quickly. So the physical aspects of that, have you had to change some of your workouts, the type of workouts you do as your body has changed?”
“Not only would I not change your workout, if I was to make modifications, I would push the up button,” Michaels shared. “And the greatest misconception when it comes to fitness is that you ... okay, I'm losing baby weight. There's no such thing as baby weight. Let's say a year has gone by since you've had the baby, stored fat is stored fat.”
“This is fat cells, this is baby weight. So lose it completely,” stated the mother-of-two, who adopted daughter Lukensia, 14, and had son Phoenix, 12, in 2012.
“Oh, I'm over 50 now. So there's a different prescription for fitness. There's not,” she explained. “In fact, you look at fitness as follows: What's your fitness level? Do you have an injury of any kind we need to work around? And what's your fitness goal? Those are the three things we take into account. And that's it. It doesn't matter for 60.”
“It doesn't matter. You're 20. So what I can tell you is that muscle mass and bone density are more compromised with age,” the author continued. “But not if you're exercising. And the science shows that, then you can maintain your muscle, your bone density, provided you're eating an adequate amount of protein. Right? You're eating with common sense, you're getting your sleep and you're doing your resistance training.”
The star then addressed her thoughts on the issue of using prescription drugs, such as Ozempic, to aide in weight loss.
Michaels began by referencing an article from the New York Post, which she said claimed, “Ozempic could, quote, 'cost you your life.'”
The expert in the piece “went on to say that he currently had three patients, in the hospital, who hadn't gone under the knife yet, and that he was urging experts in the field of weight loss to speak out about the dangerous side effects of these drugs.”