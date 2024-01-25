OK Magazine
'Do Not Listen to Her': Dr. Terry Dubrow Slams Jillian Michaels for Advising People Against Using Ozempic

dr terry dubrow slams jillian michaels advising people against ozempic pp
Jan. 25 2024, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET

Dr. Terry Dubrow does not want people to be scared of using weight-loss medication.

After Jillian Michaels made bold statements about drugs like Ozempic being "dangerous," the Botched physician made it clear nobody should fear using the medication to help shed the pounds.

dr terry dubrow slams jillian michaels advising people against ozempicjpg
Dr. Terry Dubrow slammed Jillian Michael's statements about Ozempic.

"As a board-certified physician and a certified expert for the California medical board, I’m not here to debate scientific and medical issues with a personal trainer," Dubrow explained while noting how the fitness guru's comments could "limit people’s interest in treating the ‘disease’ of obesity."

"What Jillian has said is that there is going to be A: a massive fallout with the long-term use of Ozempic, people are going to get used to it like they get used to coffee, and [B:] the side-effects are so bad you shouldn’t even try it," the plastic surgeon noted.

dr terry dubrow slams jillian michaels advising people against ozempic
Jillian Michaels warned people against using weight-loss drugs.

"To ignore or belittle these incredible, miracle weight loss drugs is sending the wrong message," Dubrow emphasized. "Do not listen to her, ladies and gentlemen!"

"If you are obese, you are at risk for major causes of mortality. Anything you can do to lower your body fat, including diet and exercise, that’s safe — and these drugs, again, have been around for a decade, they are safe," he said.

dr terry dubrow slams jillian michaels advising people against ozempicjpg
Jillian Michaels explained people have not learned how to 'eat healthy' or 'build any physical strength.'

In an interview earlier this year, Michaels went on a campaign to condemn Ozempic users and warned them of the alleged side effects. "Once they get off of the drug, it does the rebound effect,” The Biggest Loser alum claimed. "So you’re not gaining anything. You get off the drug in a year and go all the way back. You’ve not learned anything. You’ve not built any physical strength or endurance. You haven’t learned how to eat healthy."

The Real Housewives of Orange County husband spoke exclusively with OK! in August 2023 and stressed how the public needed to stop scaring people away from Ozempic.

dr terry dubrow slams jillian michaels advising people against ozempic
Dr. Terry Dubrow has been a strong supporter of weight-loss drugs.

"Number one, these drugs are here to stay," Dubrow explained. "They are a miracle. They're a breakthrough. Stop Ozempic shaming! If someone's on these drugs, everyone's going to be on the drug. When Botox came out, everybody was Botox shaming. When liposuction first came out, no one would admit to it — same with b----- augmentation. Now that they are here, we need to learn how to use them safely."

"They have a lot more side effects than people are realizing if you don't know how to use them," the reality star shared. "The problem is we, as physicians, don't know exactly how to advise people because nobody is really talking about the side effects they have because no one wants to admit to being on them."

TMZ conducted the interview with Dr. Dubrow.

People conducted the interview with Michaels.

