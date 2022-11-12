Prison Schedule Reveals Josh Duggar Will Get To Eat Turkey & Watch Movies This Thanksgiving
Josh Duggar won't be home for the holidays, but according to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville's menu and daily schedule, the convicted sex offender will be allowed to have a full Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24.
Duggar will be able to choose from several breakfast options that include fruit, pastries, wheat bread, bran flakes, as well as condiments like margarine and jelly, and a glass of milk.
Inmates' lunch is set to have all the typical Thanksgiving fixings such as baked ham, turkey breast, stuffing, dinner roles, cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole. Those that prefer a meatless option may choose from vegetarian lasagna and vegetable meatloaf.
The minimum security prison will serves assorted pies and fruit for dessert. Dinner will be a simpler meal than lunch, with options like deli sandwiches or peanut butter and jelly with wheat bread, chips and a beverage.
Duggar will be given the option to take part in holiday-themed activities including bingo, cards, board games, watching movies and eating popcorn. Weather permitting, the facility will also allow inmates to play 3-on-3 basketball matches.
As OK! previously reported, last December, the disgraced reality star was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography after Homeland Security raided his car dealership and confiscated his laptop. Six months later, he was sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars and also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.
"You have done some very bad things. But in your life as a whole, you’ve done good things," Judge Timothy L. Brooks said at the time. "The true test of a man’s character is what a man does when no one is watching. I find it aggravating about the lack of responsibility."
Within weeks of his sentencing hearing, Duggar was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to FCI Seagoville in Texas.