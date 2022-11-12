Prison Schedule Reveals Josh Duggar Will Get To Eat Turkey & Watch Movies This Thanksgiving

As OK! previously reported, last December, the disgraced reality star was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography after Homeland Security raided his car dealership and confiscated his laptop. Six months later, he was sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars and also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

"You have done some very bad things. But in your life as a whole, you’ve done good things," Judge Timothy L. Brooks said at the time. "The true test of a man’s character is what a man does when no one is watching. I find it aggravating about the lack of responsibility."

Within weeks of his sentencing hearing, Duggar was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to FCI Seagoville in Texas.