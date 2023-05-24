Jimmy Carter Enjoying Ice Cream and Meeting With Family Members 3 Months Into Hospice Care, His Grandson Reveals: 'Good as It Can Be'
Just three months after Former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care, he seems to be enjoying himself, as he's mingling with loved ones and having regular servings of ice cream.
"They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home," the politician's grandson Jason Carter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 23.
"They’ve been together 70-plus years. They also know that they’re not in charge. Their faith is really grounding at this moment. In that way, it’s as good as it can be," he said of his grandparents.
Jimmy, 98, whose been married to former First Lady Rosalynn, 95, since 1946, are "just like all of y'all's grandparents," Jason quipped.
"I mean, to the extent y’all’s grandparents are rednecks from south Georgia," he shared. "If you go down there even today, next to their sink they have a little rack where they dry Ziplock bags."
Ever since The Carter Center announced in February that Jimmy would remain at home after "a series of short hospital stays," he's been made aware of many tributes from his fans.
“That’s been one of the blessings of the last couple of months,” Jason gushed. “He is certainly getting to see the outpouring and it’s been gratifying to him for sure.”
The Carter family also shared more information about Jimmy's health, saying, "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
Earlier this year, Jimmy's niece Leanne Smith gave more insight into what was happening at his home.
"He had a good day," Smith told FOX News Digital. "In fact, about 30 minutes ago, I got a text. They knew I made broccoli and cheese soup, so before I came to meet with you, I dropped broccoli and cheese soup off to be delivered to the house, because he's eating and talking … so it is amazing. He's still got some time in him. I just feel like it."