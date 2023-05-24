Jimmy Carter Enjoying Ice Cream and Meeting With Family Members 3 Months Into Hospice Care, His Grandson Reveals: 'Good as It Can Be'

Just three months after Former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care, he seems to be enjoying himself, as he's mingling with loved ones and having regular servings of ice cream.

"They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home," the politician's grandson Jason Carter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 23.

"They’ve been together 70-plus years. They also know that they’re not in charge. Their faith is really grounding at this moment. In that way, it’s as good as it can be," he said of his grandparents.