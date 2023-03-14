President Joe Biden Accidentally Reveals Jimmy Carter Instructed Him To Deliver His Eulogy As His Health Deteriorates
President Joe Biden let it slip that Jimmy Carter has one wish before he passes.
"He asked me to do his eulogy – excuse me I shouldn’t say that," the 80-year-old revealed during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. "I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him. But they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough."
Biden also added that Carter's cancer has returned.
As OK! previously reported, Carter, 98, who is the oldest living president, is currently receiving hospice care in his final days.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement, which was released on February 18, read. "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
Following the sad news, his niece Leanne Smith gave an update as to how Carter has been holding up.
"He had a good day," Smith told FOX News Digital. "In fact, about 30 minutes ago, I got a text. They knew I made broccoli and cheese soup, so before I came to meet with you, I dropped broccoli and cheese soup off to be delivered to the house, because he's eating and talking … so it is amazing. He's still got some time in him. I just feel like it."
Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981 has dealt with health issues over the years. In 2015, he was diagnosed with cancer, which had spread to his brain, but he later revealed he was stopping treatment as the scans came back clear.
“A year ago, I didn’t think I was going to live but two or three weeks because they had already removed part of my liver because I had cancer there,” Carter said. “After that, when they did an MRI, they found four cancer places in my brain so I thought I just had a few weeks to live.”