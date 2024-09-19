Jimmy Carter, 99, Has 'Physically Diminished' and 'Can't Do Much on His Own' After Being in Hospice for Over 19 Months, Says Grandson

Jimmy Carter's grandson Jason Carter shared more details about how the ex-president is holding up just days before he turns 100 on October 1.

“He’s doing okay,” Jason said of Jimmy while at the “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song" birthday concert on September 17.

“I mean he’s been in hospice for over 19 months now and he has really physically diminished and can’t do much on his own, but he is emotionally engaged and still having experiences and laughing, loving,” he added.