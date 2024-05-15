Jimmy Carter Is 'Coming to the End' of His Life More than 1 Year After He Entered Hospice Care, Grandson Reveals
It looks like the end is near for Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice more than a year ago.
While speaking at the 28th Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum, Jason Carter, the chair of The Carter Center and Jimmy's grandson, said the former president "is doing OK."
“He really is, I think, coming to the end that, as I’ve said before, there’s a part of this faith journey that is so important to him,” he continued. “And there’s a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end. And I think he has been there in that space.”
Jason visited his grandfather, 99, a couple of weeks ago, when they watched the Atlanta Braves together. “‘People ask me how you’re doing and I say, I don’t know’ and he said, ‘Well, I don’t know myself,’" Jason recalled of their conversation.
As OK! previously reported, Jimmy entered hospice care at his Plains, Ga., home in February 2023. When his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, died in November 2023, he was seen at the funeral, looking frail in his wheelchair.
“My grandmother’s passing was a difficult moment for all of us, including my grandfather,” Jason admitted, adding that his family feels very grateful for all the kind words.
“The outpouring of love and support that we as a family received from the people in this room and from the rest of the world was so remarkable and meaningful for us and really turned this process into a celebration,” he told the audience.
Last year, his other grandson Josh Carter said the politician is "still fully Jimmy Carter."
"He's just tired. I mean he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he's received] and has felt the love," he said.
"It's clear we're in the final chapter," he said, adding that he feels good knowing his grandparents "lived their lives to the fullest."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jimmy's family previously said that he would stay put in Georgia for the foreseeable future.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement read at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."
The message continued, "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."