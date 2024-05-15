Jimmy Carter Is 'Coming to the End' of His Life More than 1 Year After He Entered Hospice Care, Grandson Reveals

While speaking at the 28th Rosalynn Carter Georgia Mental Health Forum, Jason Carter , the chair of The Carter Center and Jimmy's grandson, said the former president "is doing OK."

It looks like the end is near for Jimmy Carter , who entered hospice more than a year ago.

“He really is, I think, coming to the end that, as I’ve said before, there’s a part of this faith journey that is so important to him,” he continued. “And there’s a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end. And I think he has been there in that space.”

Jason visited his grandfather, 99, a couple of weeks ago, when they watched the Atlanta Braves together. “‘People ask me how you’re doing and I say, I don’t know’ and he said, ‘Well, I don’t know myself,’" Jason recalled of their conversation.