Jimmy Carter's Wife Rosalynn Enters Hospice Care at 96 Years Old

"One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health," the statement continued. "We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country."

As OK! previously reported, the former president, 99, also entered hospice care "to spend his remaining time at home with his family" as opposed to "additional medical intervention" early this year after suffering a series of health struggles.

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."