Jimmy Carter's Wife Rosalynn Enters Hospice Care at 96 Years Old
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter entered hospice care with her husband, ex-President Jimmy Carter, at their home in Georgia.
"She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," the Carter Center statement read on Friday, November 17. "The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."
This comes several months after it was confirmed that Rosalynn, 96, had been diagnosed with dementia.
"Mrs. Carter has been the nation's leading mental health advocate for much of her life," a message from their non-profit confirmed on May 30. "First in the Georgia Governor's Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health."
"One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health," the statement continued. "We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country."
As OK! previously reported, the former president, 99, also entered hospice care "to spend his remaining time at home with his family" as opposed to "additional medical intervention" early this year after suffering a series of health struggles.
"He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
Jimmy grandson Josh provided an update on how his grandfather was doing during an August interview.
"My grandparents have always been the entertainers," he explained. "But now we're kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it's just a different era."
"He’s still fully Jimmy Carter," Josh assured those worried for the politician. "He's just tired. I mean he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he's received] and has felt the love."
He also said that his grandmother "still knows who we are, for the most part — that we are family," adding that she is also able to "form new memories."
Jimmy and Rosalynn tied the knot in 1946. They share four children together.