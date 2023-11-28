Frail Jimmy Carter, 99, Makes Rare Appearance at Late Wife Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service in Georgia
Jimmy Carter, 99, made a rare appearance on Tuesday, November 28, when he attended his late wife Rosalynn Carter's memorial service in Atlanta, Ga.
In new photos obtained by People, the former president, who entered hospice care in February, looked frail as he was spotted in a wheelchair at the event alongside other former presidents, including President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, among others.
As OK! previously reported, Rosalynn, who died on November 19 at age 96, was diagnosed with dementia in May. She entered hospice just days ahead of her death.
According to a press release from The Carter Center, she died "peacefully" at her home in Plains, Ga., "with her family by her side."
"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me," another statement read.
Rosalynn and Jimmy were in 1946 and stayed together up until Rosalynn's death.
Meanwhile, Jimmy's grandson Hugo Wentzel gave an update on how his grandfather was doing in his late nineties back in August.
"He's pretty sick. He still does use his brain. He listens to audiobooks. He's a genius. He's super smart. I love him. He always wants to be doing something with his mind, so he's trying to keep himself busy, but he is really sick and getting older," Wentzel told Entertainment Weekly.
Now that the politician is receiving home hospice care, "it's been harder and harder to see him," Wentzel admitted. "My mom spends a lot of her time with him. She spends almost half her time taking care of him at this point just because of things like COVID regulations. So it's really family oriented. I haven't been seeing him as much recently, but he knows that I love him and we're supporting him through this time."
As OK! previously reported, it was announced earlier this year that Jimmy would receive care at home indefinitely.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement read at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."
The message continued, "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."