Jimmy Carter's Wife Rosalynn Carter Diagnosed With Dementia as He Remains in Hospice Care
First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia as her husband, Jimmy Carter, remains in hospice care.
"Mrs. Carter has been the nation's leading mental health advocate for much of her life," a statement released by the nonprofit organization The Carter Center May 30 read. "First in the Georgia Governor's Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health."
"One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health," the statement continued. "We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country."
As OK! previously reported, in February, it was revealed that President Carter, 98, would spend of his remaining time at home.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement read at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."
The message continued, "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
Three months after the public was notified of Jimmy's health crisis, his grandson shared more details about how he's doing.
"They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home," the politician's Jason Carter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 23.
"They’ve been together 70-plus years. They also know that they’re not in charge. Their faith is really grounding at this moment. In that way, it’s as good as it can be," he said of his grandparents. "I mean, to the extent y’all’s grandparents are rednecks from south Georgia. If you go down there even today, next to their sink they have a little rack where they dry Ziplock bags."