Jimmy Fallon Jokes about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Joint Campaign Event: 'Where You Been for 4 Years?'
Late-night host Jimmy Fallon couldn't help but make a joke about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' first joint campaign event in 2024, suggesting that it was actually part of Biden's New Year's resolution to "meet new people."
During his monologue on Tuesday, January 23, Fallon commented on the New Hampshire Republican primary. He took the opportunity to poke fun at both Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, highlighting how the two have been butting heads. However, Fallon eventually shifted his attention to the other side of the political aisle and applauded Biden and Harris for appearing at the event together.
"Yep, apparently Biden's New Year's resolution was to meet new people," Fallon joked, playfully acting out a conversation between the President and Vice President.
Fallon mimed a handshake between Biden and Harris, joking, "Where you been for four years?"
Fallon has previously made light of Harris' visibility as Vice President, teasing that she sticks around out of eagerness to take over if something were to happen to Biden's health.
While he briefly touched on this, Fallon quickly moved on and kept his monologue primarily focused on Trump and Haley. He even "revealed" the results of a cognitive test that both Republican candidates supposedly took, adding a comedic twist to the segment.
The joint event with both President Biden and Vice President Harris marks their first joint campaign appearance since the beginning of the 2024 presidential race.
During the event, Biden and Harris discussed abortion and how Trump was responsible for "taking away freedom in America," but it was disrupted several times by protests over Israel's war in Gaza. One person shouted, "Shame on you!"
"This is going to go on for a while; they got this planned," the Democratic president said as the protestors were escorted out one by one.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Biden and Harris were joined by their spouses, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, as the rally came to a close. The four of them stood in front of a blue banner that hung behind the stage that read "Restore Roe" in bold letters.
The event ended with the crowd in attendance chanting, "Four more years."
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is holding a slight lead over Biden, with the GOP frontrunner polling nationally at 47.3% compared to the president's 43.5%.