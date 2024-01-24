OK Magazine
Donald Trump Clashes With His Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Claims He Doesn't Need 'Any Advice' From Her After New Hampshire Primary

donald trump claims he doesnt need any advice from kayleigh mcenany
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 24 2024

Former President Donald Trump clashed with his former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, after she advised him to shift his focus toward winning the general election and unifying the Republican Party rather than attacking Nikki Haley.

In response to her words, the ex-POTUS took to Truth Social to express his displeasure, stating, "I don't need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox."

donald trump claims he doesnt need any advice from kayleigh mcenany
Source: MEGA

Kayleigh McEnany criticized the former president for spending the majority of his victory speech attacking Nikki Haley.

"Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, 'Birdbrain,' and she's telling me what I can do better," Trump shared to his 6.5 million followers. "Save your advice for Nikki!"

Trump went on to criticize Fox News for their coverage of his win over Haley in the New Hampshire primary, claiming CNN and "MSDNC" (MSNBC) presented his victory in a more positive light.

McEnany, speaking on the conservative news network, criticized the former president for spending the majority of his address attacking his opponent, saying, "This speech was a speech to dispose of the last remaining competitor, if you could call it that ... to get her out of the race."

donald trump claims he doesnt need any advice from kayleigh mcenany
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he doesn't need any advice from Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany advised Trump to adopt a "general election tone" and focus on uniting the party and winning the support of independents, particularly since a significant portion of Haley's supporters stated they would not vote for Trump.

"If I'm Trump, I sit back and I exclusively focus on the general election. I take the posture of a presumptive nominee," McEnany told the Fox News panel. "I focus on, number one, uniting the party, and number two, winning the independents, which Nikki Haley won 55-39 percent. That's what I would do."

She concluded, saying, "Nikki Haley, I mean, the closest margin is 30 percent in the states ahead. For all intents and purposes, he’s the presumptive nominee."

Donald Trump
donald trump claims he doesnt need any advice from kayleigh mcenany
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won both Iowa and New Hampshire in the GOP primary.

Trump won the New Hampshire primary with 54 percent of the vote, while Haley over-performed, garnering 43.2 percent to secure second place in the race.

President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in the state despite his name not being on the ballot. He won with over half of the voters writing in Biden's name, with Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips coming in second with just 19 percent.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Ron DeSantis dropped out of the GOP presidential race just two days before the people of New Hampshire voted.

He immediately endorsed Trump and began campaigning for him, telling his supporters, "It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare this day to attack him."

