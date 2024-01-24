Donald Trump Clashes With His Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Claims He Doesn't Need 'Any Advice' From Her After New Hampshire Primary

"Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, 'Birdbrain,' and she's telling me what I can do better," Trump shared to his 6.5 million followers. "Save your advice for Nikki!"

Trump went on to criticize Fox News for their coverage of his win over Haley in the New Hampshire primary, claiming CNN and "MSDNC" (MSNBC) presented his victory in a more positive light.

McEnany, speaking on the conservative news network, criticized the former president for spending the majority of his address attacking his opponent, saying, "This speech was a speech to dispose of the last remaining competitor, if you could call it that ... to get her out of the race."