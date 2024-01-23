'I'm a Lot Sharper Than Her!': Donald Trump Insists He Would Defeat Nikki Haley in a Mental Aptitude Test
Donald Trump made it clear that he would beat Nikki Haley in a mental aptitude test after the latter said he was unfit for office.
“She has been coming after you strongly in the past few days,” Fox News’ Martha MacCallum said on The Story, referring to Haley, who is still in the 2024 race. “It’s worked both ways. You’ve come after her as well. She keeps bringing up your age lately. What do you say about that?”
"Well, I think I’m a lot sharper than her. I would do this. I would sit down right now and take an aptitude test and it would be my result against her result and she’s not gonna win. She’s not gonna even come to close to winning," Trump, 77, declared.
He continued: "In fact, when I heard the word 'cognitive,' you know, I’ve taken two of them now. I took one with Doc Ronnie, who’s now a fantastic, you know, White House doctor and a fantastic congressman from Texas. Admiral. The White House doctor. Jackson. Ronny Jackson. And he’s now a great congressman from Texas. I took one then and I took one recently. I think the result was announced and it was– I aced it twice. I aced it. But I would say that, you know, I’ve actually called for a cognitive test for anybody running for president because I actually think that’s a good idea. It’d be nice to have an intelligent person be president."
As OK! previously reported, Trump mixed up Nancy Pelosi and Haley during a recent rally. However, he claims it's all on purpose.
"When I refer like, for instance, oftentimes I’ll say purposely about Obama and I interchange it with Biden because I believe Obama has a lot to do with what’s happening in destroying our country. And I’ll interchange and they’ll say, oh, he said, or I’ll imitate Biden walking into a wall or not being able to find his way, and the fake news will go out and they’ll say, 'Oh, he actually had a hard time when I’m doing an imitation and everybody understands it,'" he stated. "No, I don’t think she could pass the test that I passed. I passed my childhood test, and she does. And she’s just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place. She wanted to come in second, and she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second. You know, I have to give that to Ron Desanctimonious."
Over the past few weeks, Trump has continued to brag about his mental abilities.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” Trump said on January 17, referring to a prior test. “And I took it, and I aced it.”