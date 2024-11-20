Donald Trump Camp Issues Cryptic Statement Denouncing Michael Wolff's New Book Ahead of Release

"A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction," the statement read. "He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened."

"As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes," they added. "Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes."