Donald Trump Camp Issues Cryptic Statement Denouncing Michael Wolff's New Book Ahead of Release
A group of Donald Trump's senior staffers who worked on his 2024 presidential election campaign released a statement slamming author Michael Wolff as he reportedly conducts research for a new tell-all book.
"A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction," the statement read. "He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened."
"As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes," they added. "Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes."
Although Wolff has not officially announced a new work or a release date, this statement comes a few weeks after the author released a tape of late convicted criminal Jeffrey Epstein dishing on his former relationship with Trump.
"He is charming; he is able to convince people. It’s very much like [Bill] Clinton. Both Bill and Donald have the ability to go over to a fat, ugly woman, say, 'You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,'" he claimed. "He tells everybody what they want to hear. And that is charming."
- Donald Trump Furious Over 'Defamatory' Statements In Controversial Post-Presidency Books, 'Anxious' What Quotes Will Resurface, Spills Advisors
- 'WTF Is Wrong With Him?': Donald Trump Slammed for 'Vulgar' Imitation of Oral S-- on His Microphone at Wisconsin Rally
- Rupert Murdoch Dubbed Donald Trump an 'Idiot' and Wished He Would Die, New Book Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Epstein described Trump as one of his "closest" friends, he also claimed the controversial politician was known for betraying those close to him.
"He does nasty things to his best friends, his best friends’ wives," he said in the recorded conversation from 2017. "Anyone who he first tries to gain their trust, and then uses it to do bad things."
Later in the conversation, Epstein lauded Trump as "brilliant" when it comes to "real estate deals," but quipped he "knows nothing" about anything else.
"No history, no strategy," he said. "He can’t read a spreadsheet, which is funny."
In response to the tapes, Karoline Leavitt, who is set to serve as the White House press secretary in Trump's upcoming administration, said: "Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics."