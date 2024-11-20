or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Camp Issues Cryptic Statement Denouncing Michael Wolff's New Book Ahead of Release

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's campaign staff released a joint statement.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A group of Donald Trump's senior staffers who worked on his 2024 presidential election campaign released a statement slamming author Michael Wolff as he reportedly conducts research for a new tell-all book.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump cryptic statement denouncing michael wolff new book
Source: MEGA

Author Michael Wolff has written several tell-all tomes about Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

"A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction," the statement read. "He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened."

"As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes," they added. "Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump cryptic statement denouncing michael wolff new book
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's staffers described Michael Wolff as a 'peddler of fake news.'

Article continues below advertisement

Although Wolff has not officially announced a new work or a release date, this statement comes a few weeks after the author released a tape of late convicted criminal Jeffrey Epstein dishing on his former relationship with Trump.

"He is charming; he is able to convince people. It’s very much like [Bill] Clinton. Both Bill and Donald have the ability to go over to a fat, ugly woman, say, 'You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,'" he claimed. "He tells everybody what they want to hear. And that is charming."

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump cryptic statement denouncing michael wolff new book
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein compared Donald Trump to Bill Clinton in a recorded conversation from 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

While Epstein described Trump as one of his "closest" friends, he also claimed the controversial politician was known for betraying those close to him.

"He does nasty things to his best friends, his best friends’ wives," he said in the recorded conversation from 2017. "Anyone who he first tries to gain their trust, and then uses it to do bad things."

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the conversation, Epstein lauded Trump as "brilliant" when it comes to "real estate deals," but quipped he "knows nothing" about anything else.

"No history, no strategy," he said. "He can’t read a spreadsheet, which is funny."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump cryptic statement denouncing michael wolff new book
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein once called Donald Trump one of his 'closest' friends.

In response to the tapes, Karoline Leavitt, who is set to serve as the White House press secretary in Trump's upcoming administration, said: "Wolff is a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.