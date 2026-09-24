Jimmy Fallon Mocks the POTUS With 'Uber Trump' Ad After Xi Jinping Airport Pickup

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Jimmy Fallon debuted an amusing mock ride-share commercial called "Uber Trump" on The Tonight Show, turning President Donald Trump’s decision to personally pick up Chinese President Xi Jinping from the airport into late-night comedy fodder. The political parody aired the night of Wednesday, September 23, noting Trump rolled out the red carpet and greeted the Chinese leader directly on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “Earlier today, Xi Jinping arrived in Washington, and in a break from tradition, Trump actually picked him up from the airport. That’s true. Yeah, Trump did an airport pickup. I might explain this with an ad.”

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon joked Donald Trump sucked up to the Chinese president by renaming the John F. Kennedy Center to honor Xi Jinping.

"I'm not saying Trump is sucking up to him, but it's now called the Xi Kennedy Center,” Fallon joked of the John F. Kennedy Center. He then introduced the fake advertisement, telling viewers, “When do you need an airport ride? Forget Uber X and Uber Black. Just order Uber Trump.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was criticized for giving Xi Jinping such a lavish welcome.

The parody hilariously cycled through clips of Trump to illustrate the "perks" of hiring the commander-in-chief as a personal driver. A voiceover asked whether the president was too busy for ride-sharing, then cut to a rally clip of Trump saying, "Not even a little bit." The ad boasted that he drives an "electric car," then cut to a clip of Trump expressing his love for Tesla.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump welcomed Xi Jinping to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

It also claimed he "speaks multiple languages," then immediately undercut that claim with footage of him struggling to read Spanish aloud. The narrator noted passengers only have to "cover the price of gas," a targeted jab at rising fuel prices during Trump’s flailing, ongoing war with Iran. Fallon joked that if you don't feel like talking, the driver will sleep, showing a clip of Trump with his eyes closed. The late-night mockery emphasized the stark optics of the arrival. It marks the first time since 1962 — when John F. Kennedy met British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan — that a U.S. president personally received a foreign leader at Joint Base Andrews. Critics quickly pointed out the interesting role reversal, noting that when Trump visited Beijing earlier in May, China sent lower-level officials to greet his plane rather than Xi himself.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously criticized Barack Obama for honoring Xi Jinping.