'Brainless' Donald Trump Mocked for Going on Nutty Tangent About How to Pronounce Mexico
July 28 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
During a speech at the General Motors Proving Ground in Milford, Mich., President Donald Trump went on a ridiculous tangent about trying to use a native Spanish pronunciation for Mexico, repeatedly pronouncing it as "MEH-HE-HO.”
The tangent occurred after Trump spent several minutes bragging about bringing automobile manufacturing jobs back to the United States.
He highlighted a recent decision by Toyota to relocate a planned factory from Mexico to Texas and took credit for keeping Chinese vehicles out of the country with heavy tariffs.
While transitioning to praise American auto production, he repeatedly used the phonetic phrase "MEH-HE-HO.”
“I’m very proud of General Motors. For years you watched companies move production from America down to Mexico” – which Trump pronounced as “MEH-HE-HO.” He then said it again, “MEH-HE-HO.”
Donald Trump Praises Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum
Trump told the crowd he adopted the pronunciation from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
He described her as "very nice" and claimed she says the name of her country "beautifully.”
“I said to a group the other day, ‘And we will stop all business going to MEH-HE-HO,’ and they didn’t know what the h--- I was talking [about],” Trump said. “It did not come out as well.”
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Trump amused the crowd by admitting that his attempt to use the phrase failed in a previous meeting.
He recalled telling a separate group, "And we will stop all business going to MEH-HE-HO," only for them to stare back in total confusion.
Critics mocked the exaggerated pronunciation as confusing, bizarre and disrespectful to the Spanish language.
'Another Crime Against Mexicans'
Many used the moment to poke fun at his apparent inability to grasp non-English words and his racist rhetoric on Mexico.
“Pretty sure this doesn’t offend MAGAs of Mexican descent that overwhelmingly voted for Trump in Texas and elsewhere. It’s not like he’s been s------- on their and families heritage for 11 yrs,” noted one.
“Another crime against Mexicans,” said another.
“MeheeHo? I thought he was talking about Melania for a moment,” quipped another.
“The US Babbling Blithering Brainless Buffoon president,” another said.
“Too stupid to pronounce Mexico; that's why he made the request to change the [Gulf of Mexico to the] Gulf of America,” someone else suggested.
“He's like that creepy uncle that comes around on Christmas, and when he makes you uncomfortable, they say, ' Oh, that's just Donny; he has always been a rascal,” observed an additional hater.