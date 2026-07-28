'Brainless' Donald Trump Mocked for Going on Nutty Tangent About How to Pronounce Mexico

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During a speech at the General Motors Proving Ground in Milford, Mich., President Donald Trump went on a ridiculous tangent about trying to use a native Spanish pronunciation for Mexico, repeatedly pronouncing it as "MEH-HE-HO.” The tangent occurred after Trump spent several minutes bragging about bringing automobile manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

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He highlighted a recent decision by Toyota to relocate a planned factory from Mexico to Texas and took credit for keeping Chinese vehicles out of the country with heavy tariffs. While transitioning to praise American auto production, he repeatedly used the phonetic phrase "MEH-HE-HO.” “I’m very proud of General Motors. For years you watched companies move production from America down to Mexico” – which Trump pronounced as “MEH-HE-HO.” He then said it again, “MEH-HE-HO.”

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Donald Trump Praises Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he adopted the pronunciation from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump told the crowd he adopted the pronunciation from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. He described her as "very nice" and claimed she says the name of her country "beautifully.” “I said to a group the other day, ‘And we will stop all business going to MEH-HE-HO,’ and they didn’t know what the h--- I was talking [about],” Trump said. “It did not come out as well.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump said his attempt to use the phonetic phrase failed during a previous meeting.

Trump amused the crowd by admitting that his attempt to use the phrase failed in a previous meeting. He recalled telling a separate group, "And we will stop all business going to MEH-HE-HO," only for them to stare back in total confusion. Critics mocked the exaggerated pronunciation as confusing, bizarre and disrespectful to the Spanish language.

'Another Crime Against Mexicans'