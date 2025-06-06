Jimmy Fallon Delivers Hilarious Monologue on Donald Trump and Elon Musk 'Brutally Attacking' Each Other Amid Feud: Watch
During the Thursday, June 5, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon delivered a roaring monologue about the downfall of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s friendship.
“Well, guys, things have taken a shocking turn with one of the hottest couples on Love Island. Of course, I’m talking about Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” the comedian quipped as the audience laughed.
Jimmy Fallon Roasts Celebs in Late-Night Monologue
“Trump and Elon have been brutally attacking each other all day,” he continued. “Seriously, their relationship went off the cliff faster than a self-driving Tesla.”
As the late-night host went on, he referenced the legal battle between It Ends With Us costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Jimmy Fallon Jokes About Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
“I’m not saying it’s bad, but right now, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are like, ‘Guys, take it easy. This is getting out of hand.’”
Fallon continued his monologue by discussing how Trump declared Musk “went crazy” when he allegedly asked him to leave his position as a special government employee.
Jimmy Fallon Roasts Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
“Just so we’re clear, Trump thinks everything Elon did before this was not crazy? I can’t believe their relationship fell apart this fast,” the talk show host said. “A week ago, they were all over each other like Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at a Knicks game.”
“Meanwhile, Elon’s like, ‘Come on, man, don’t do this, I’ve got 100 kids to feed,” Fallon added of Musk having 14 children.
Donald Trump Is 'Disappointed' in Elon Musk
He then cited the president saying how “disappointed” he was in the Tesla CEO during a press conference in the Oval Office on June 5.
“Trump said he is very disappointed in Elon because he’s helped him a lot,” Fallon said before he changed his voice to mimic the president’s. “Trump’s like, ‘Just last year, I let him give me $300 million. He didn’t even say thank you.’”
Fallon ended his dig into the Trump and Musk drama with a joke about the X owner claiming the president’s name is listed in the Jeffrey Epstein files, which, he said, is why the documents haven’t been released to the public.
“Even Kendrick Lamar was like, ‘Take it easy, guys, this is getting out of hand,’” Fallon teased as the audience continued to laugh, referring to how the rapper claimed enemy Drake likes underage girls. “Anyway, now Elon is now the democratic frontrunner for 2028 — that’s a big deal.”