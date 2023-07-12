Would Ron DeSantis Consider Being Vice President to Donald Trump?
Ron DeSantis finally answered the million dollar question of his 2024 presidential election run — would he be willing to be vice president to Donald Trump if he loses the Republican bid?
The Florida governor discussed the possibilities on the Tuesday, July 11, installment of the Wisconsin Right Now radio show.
"I don’t think so. I’m not a number two guy," DeSantis told the show host, admitting that he'd rather go back to being a state governor than take on the role of Veep, because it doesn't "really have any authority" attached to it.
However, when asked if he'd considered who he would choose for his own running mate, DeSantis pumped the breaks.
"It’s a little bit presumptuous to be doing that at this stage," he explained. "I’m here to win the early primaries, and that’s what we’ve got to do first."
This isn't the first time the topic of DeSantis potentially winning a VP slot has come up as his heated feud with the embattled former POTUS rages on.
As OK! previously reported in late April, a source spilled that some of Trump's camp were suggesting the 77-year-old cut a deal with the Floridian to "make him VP," noting that while Trump was "listening," he hadn't agreed yet.
This past June, Trump even called DeSantis a "great guy" and said that he'd "certainly consider Ron" as a running mate.
"I was at the beginning of Ron," he bragged at the time. "I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know, and my endorsement helped him tremendously."
However, as tensions between the political rivals snowballed once DeSantis announced his bid for president in the upcoming election — with the businessman often taunting the governor with nicknames like "Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious" — the controversial ex-prez appeared to make his decision.
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him ... When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty. You just don't do what he did," he said. Referring specifically on whether he would consider him for VP, he admitted, "I don't see it. We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party."