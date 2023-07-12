Would Ron DeSantis Consider Being Vice President to Donald Trump?

"I don’t think so. I’m not a number two guy," DeSantis told the show host, admitting that he'd rather go back to being a state governor than take on the role of Veep, because it doesn't "really have any authority" attached to it.

However, when asked if he'd considered who he would choose for his own running mate, DeSantis pumped the breaks.

"It’s a little bit presumptuous to be doing that at this stage," he explained. "I’m here to win the early primaries, and that’s what we’ve got to do first."