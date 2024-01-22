Donald Trump Mispronounces Elise Stefanik's Name as Rumors Swirl She'll Be His VP: Watch
Awkward! Donald Trump couldn't even pronounce Elise Stefanik's name right as reports circulate that he's considering her as his running mate.
While at a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday, January 21, the former president, 77, praised Stefanik before botching her moniker.
Of course, people couldn't help but laugh at the gaffe. One person wrote, "OMG. Dementia Trump. I’m pretty sure she’d be willing to change her name to fit however he wants to say it though," while another said, "She'll be at the probate court in the morning changing it."
A third person joked: "She'll be on Fox tomorrow saying that's how it was pronounced in the 1700s," while a fourth user added: "Elise doesn’t care when he mispronounces her name as long as she thinks she’ll be his VP choice. She won’t but she will happily take his abuse. What will she say the day he fat shames her and calls her ugly? Because he will."
Trump has been asked multiple times who he will pick as his VP, but he's remained quiet about the rumors.
As OK! previously reported, Trump refused to give any details about who could potentially be running the country with him if he wins the 2024 election.
"I can't tell you that really, I mean, I know who it's going to be," Trump said on Wednesday, January 10, during a town hall in Iowa.
- Kristi Noem 'Front and Center in the Veepstakes': South Dakota Governor in 'Tryout' to be Trump's Next Running Mate
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Made Fun of After Declaring Donald Trump Has 'Unbeatable Stamina': 'He's an Out of Shape Old Man'
- Donald Trump Mocks Kamala Harris' 'Weird' Way of Talking During Tucker Carlson Interview: 'She Speaks in Rhyme'
"Oh, sure. I will, I will," Trump responded. "I've already started to like [Chris] Christie better."
"Christie for vice president?" MacCallum joked.
"I don't see it, I don't see it," Trump said. "That would be an upset. Christie for vice president. Ladies and Gentlemen, I'd like to announce, nah."
On Saturday, January 20, Trump was asked by Fox News star Bret Baier if he could give any new insight into his VP pick.
“Well, it’s never really had that much of an effect on an election, which is an amazing thing, both election and primary. It’s never really had much of an effect," he said.
“I may or may not really [decide] something over the next couple of months. There’s no rush to that. It won’t have any impact at all. The person that I think I like is a very good person, a pretty standard. I think people won’t be that surprised, but I would say there’s probably a 25 percent chance that would be that person,” Trump continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Stefanik appeared alongside Trump in New Hampshire, people were convinced it will likely be her.
“They’re trying to remove President Trump from the ballot in multiple states; you see them, witch hunt after witch hunt,” she said. “They’re doing it because they know that Donald J. Trump, President Trump, is going to win and beat Joe Biden.”