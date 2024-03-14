Donald Trump 'Ruling Out' Some Names From His VP Shortlist Due to Their 'Behavior' on the Campaign Trail

When questioned by host Greg Kelly about his progress in selecting a running mate, Trump revealed, “Yeah, I probably have a couple of people that you may know very well. Some people that I didn’t think behaved properly.”

While Trump refrained from specifying the identities of those excluded, he has previously voiced disapproval toward former Republican primary contender Nikki Haley, who was rumored to be under Trump's consideration earlier in the campaign cycle.

Despite Haley suspending her campaign over a week ago, she has yet to publicly endorse Trump.