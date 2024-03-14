Donald Trump 'Ruling Out' Some Names From His VP Shortlist Due to Their 'Behavior' on the Campaign Trail
Former President Donald Trump hinted on Wednesday, March 13, during an interview on Newsmax's Greg Kelly Reports, that he had dismissed individuals from his considerations for the VP position due to their "questionable behavior."
When questioned by host Greg Kelly about his progress in selecting a running mate, Trump revealed, “Yeah, I probably have a couple of people that you may know very well. Some people that I didn’t think behaved properly.”
While Trump refrained from specifying the identities of those excluded, he has previously voiced disapproval toward former Republican primary contender Nikki Haley, who was rumored to be under Trump's consideration earlier in the campaign cycle.
Despite Haley suspending her campaign over a week ago, she has yet to publicly endorse Trump.
Addressing the selection process, Trump shared that although no formal procedure is in place externally, he internally evaluates potential candidates.
He told the Newsmax host, “It’s a formal process that’s in my brain. It’s like I look at the same people that everybody else is looking at.”
Emphasizing the caliber of prospects, Trump mentioned the enthusiasm among politicians for the role, claiming, “People have expressed, I mean not their interest, they’ve expressed like, ‘I would love to be vice president.’ Who wouldn’t?”
Trump dismissed reports claiming that individuals were unwilling to collaborate with him, telling Kelly, "I get a kick out of watching the fake news media say, 'Nobody wants to work with him. Nobody wants to be vice president. Nobody wants to be secretary of state.' Everybody wants to be in these positions."
“There’s not a person in politics that doesn’t want it, and that includes Democrats,” he told Kelly.
Trump also claimed he's looking at a broad spectrum of candidates, claiming, “If I wanted, I’d have a Democrat, I’d have a liberal, I’d have anybody I want.”
Kelly pointed out that a decision will have to be made soon, to which Trump replied, "Really, if you want to stay within a certain boundary, the press covers the people that are being thought about. It’s unusual that you’d pick somebody totally out of that, and there are 15 people they talk about, and that list grows every day."
"But we’re gonna pick somebody that’s really good, really conservative, loves law and order, low taxes, low interest rates, borders," he added.