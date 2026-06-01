Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't 'Hate' Donald Trump Despite Their Explosive Feud: 'I Feel Sorry for Him'

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Jimmy Kimmel admitted his feud with Donald Trump is somewhat one-sided. In a new interview, the comedian was asked about the men frequently taking jabs at each other and if his trolling of the POTUS affected his friendship with Adam Corolla, an outspoken Trump supporter.

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'I Feel Sorry for Him'

Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel said he doesn't 'love' or 'hate' Donald Trump.

"I love Adam, and he loves me, and I’ve just decided that if I could change his mind, I would try to do that, but I don’t think I can. I don’t think fighting with them helps," the late-night star explained. How Kimmel feels about the POTUS is "different," stating, "I don’t love him. I don’t hate him, either." "I feel sorry for him," the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! admitted. "He obviously didn’t get hugged a lot."

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Source: mega The president has frequently called for Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show to be canceled.

Kimmel and the Republican's tension exploded last year when the former made controversial comments about Charlie Kirk being assassinated. While ABC temporarily suspended the comic for his comments, Trump went on rants via Truth Social and demanded Kimmel be fired.

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Inside the Latest Debacle

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Source: mega The comedian came under fire in May for calling Melania Trump 'an expectant widow.'

Trump continued to target Kimmel and other late-night stars, and he once again called for the father-of-four to get axed after he made a joke about Melania Trump. As OK! reported, the former Academy Awards host held a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner on his show, where he joked the first lady had the "glow of an expectant widow." Not long after, a gunman tried to break through a security checkpoint at the actual WHCD in Washington, D.C., though everyone was safe.

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Melania Trump Encouraged ABC to 'Take a Stand' Against the Comedian

Source: mega Melania Trump shamed ABC for allowing Jimmy Kimmel to make controversial jokes about her and the president.

The former model ripped Jimmy for his words, stating, "People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate." "A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough," Melania continued. "It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

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Source: mega 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was renewed through mid-2027.