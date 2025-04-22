Jimmy Kimmel Says Odds of Donald Trump Declaring Himself the New Pope Are 'Not Zero'
After Pope Francis passed away, Jimmy Kimmel jokingly said Donald Trump will take his job.
“As I’m sure you know, Pope Francis passed away this morning,” Kimmel said on his late-night show, noting the audience should not “clap” or they’ll “go right to h---.”
“The Pope, who was very well-loved, he was, seemed to be a kind and humble man, had been in poor health, but he sucked it up, he rallied, he delivered a message at Easter Mass, and then he passed away this morning,” Kimmel elaborated. “Is there anything more Catholic than waiting until Monday to die so you don’t upstage Jesus Christ? I don’t think there is. It’s the pope version of a mic drop. Really.”
Kimmel then turned to the topic of Vice President J.D. Vance meeting with the Pope hours before he died.
“Oh man,” Kimmel began. “What a way to go. Huh? I mean, ‘Holy Father, do you have any last wishes?’ Not this! Not this! Not a, not a meet and greet with Vice President Maybelline! No, thank you!’”
The talk show host recanted Vance’s post on social media platform X after meeting Pope Francis, where he said he would “pray for his good health.” “So now we know J.D. Vance is bad at praying too,” Kimmel quipped.
Kimmel also addressed Trump’s reaction to Pope Francis dying, joking it was an “eloquent tribute.”
“Then Trump announced that he will be attending the pope’s funeral,” he told his audience. “He said they’re ‘looking forward to being there!’ Like he got tickets to Coachella or something.”
Kimmel concluded by noting the chances of Trump declaring himself pope are “not zero.”
John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg also addressed Vance being one of the last people to see the religious leader alive, noting: “Okay J.D. killed the pope.”
After the pope’s passing, Vance shared a tribute, writing, “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill."
Trump, for his part, took to Truth Social to write, “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"
As OK! shared, Pope Francis was 88 years old when he died. He was hospitalized on February 14 with bronchitis, which ended up turning into double pneumonia and a few respiratory crises. After spending 38 days in the hospital, he was released on March 23. On Easter Sunday, he came out to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square. This was his last public appearance before his death.