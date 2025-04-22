or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoPolitics

Jimmy Kimmel Says Odds of Donald Trump Declaring Himself the New Pope Are 'Not Zero'

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel said the odds of Donald Trump declaring himself the new pope are 'not zero.'

By:

April 22 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

After Pope Francis passed away, Jimmy Kimmel jokingly said Donald Trump will take his job.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but take a jab at Donald Trump after Pope Francis died.

Article continues below advertisement

“As I’m sure you know, Pope Francis passed away this morning,” Kimmel said on his late-night show, noting the audience should not “clap” or they’ll “go right to h---.”

“The Pope, who was very well-loved, he was, seemed to be a kind and humble man, had been in poor health, but he sucked it up, he rallied, he delivered a message at Easter Mass, and then he passed away this morning,” Kimmel elaborated. “Is there anything more Catholic than waiting until Monday to die so you don’t upstage Jesus Christ? I don’t think there is. It’s the pope version of a mic drop. Really.”

Kimmel then turned to the topic of Vice President J.D. Vance meeting with the Pope hours before he died.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of J.D. Vance and Pope Francis
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance met with Pope Francis hours before he died.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Oh man,” Kimmel began. “What a way to go. Huh? I mean, ‘Holy Father, do you have any last wishes?’ Not this! Not this! Not a, not a meet and greet with Vice President Maybelline! No, thank you!’”

The talk show host recanted Vance’s post on social media platform X after meeting Pope Francis, where he said he would “pray for his good health.” “So now we know J.D. Vance is bad at praying too,” Kimmel quipped.

Kimmel also addressed Trump’s reaction to Pope Francis dying, joking it was an “eloquent tribute.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Pope Francis
Source: MEGA

Pope Francis was 88 years old when he passed away.

Article continues below advertisement

“Then Trump announced that he will be attending the pope’s funeral,” he told his audience. “He said they’re ‘looking forward to being there!’ Like he got tickets to Coachella or something.”

Kimmel concluded by noting the chances of Trump declaring himself pope are “not zero.”

John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg also addressed Vance being one of the last people to see the religious leader alive, noting: “Okay J.D. killed the pope.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump asked God to 'bless' Pope Francis after his death.

After the pope’s passing, Vance shared a tribute, writing, “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill."

Trump, for his part, took to Truth Social to write, “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

As OK! shared, Pope Francis was 88 years old when he died. He was hospitalized on February 14 with bronchitis, which ended up turning into double pneumonia and a few respiratory crises. After spending 38 days in the hospital, he was released on March 23. On Easter Sunday, he came out to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square. This was his last public appearance before his death.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.