Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's Latest Coffee Table Book: 'It Will Probably be Taught in Florida Schools' 

By:

Apr. 27 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel once again slammed Donald Trump on the Tuesday, April 25, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

This time, the comedian took a dig at Trump’s latest coffee table book, Letters to Trump, which contains a series of notes prominent politicians and celebrities sent to the former president.

"It’s like he just showed up at a publisher’s office and dumped a bunch of envelopes on their desk," Kimmel joked in his monologue.

When speaking about the his newest project in an interview, Trump described the collection of writing as "beautiful." The $99.99 book includes letters from Rosie O’Donnell, Hillary Clinton and others. "I think people are going to learn a lot from this book," he added.

"Right, it will probably be taught in Florida schools," Kimmel quipped about the 76-year-old’s claims.

Kimmel also took a jab at Trump's age, as well as President Joe Biden, who's 80.

“You know who else lets the oldest males run their society? Gorillas,” Kimmel quipped.

As OK! previously reported, Tuesday was not the first time Kimmel bashed the ex-commander-in-chief.

Earlier in April, Kimmel poked fun at the many legal woes currently held against Trump, saying he has "more active cases in New York than COVID does."

"I really think at this point the only crime Trump hasn’t been charged with is aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft," the late night talk show host said, adding that on top of the many lawsuits against him, Trump is suing Michael Cohen for $500 million due to "breaching the terms" of his NDA.

"Trump needs money," Kimmel noted. "Trump has a lot of legal bills and he's getting involved in these weird side projects, like this coffee table book he's selling."

"You know, this is a book of letters that famous people wrote to him. He's publishing them," he said about Letters to Trump. "These are private notes people have written to him over the years. And he's selling it for the low, low price of $99 a pop."

