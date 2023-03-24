Jimmy Kimmel Cracks More Jokes About Donald Trump's Delayed Arrest: 'We Are On Day 3 Of To Catch A President'

"The clock is ticking on Donald Trump," Jimmy Kimmel said during the Thursday, March 23, monologue of his show. "Trump's lawyers reportedly told him if he gets indicted in New York, he should be prepared to lose the case, which means he'll spend the next three years claiming he won the case."

"We are now on day 3 of 'to catch a president,'" he quipped.

As OK! reported, Trump could be arrested for facilitating a payment to Stormy Daniels in order to silence her from going public about their affair prior to the 2016 election.