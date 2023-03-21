Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into Donald Trump Ahead Of Impending Arrest: 'The Dumbest Criminal In The World’
On the eve of Donald Trump's impending arrest, Jimmy Kimmel threw one more jab at his arch-nemesis.
During the Monday, March 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host gave his thoughts on the former President finally facing the consequences for his alleged shady financial dealings when paying off former mistress Stormy Daniels.
“The truth is, there’s no good reason for Trump to be in any of this trouble,” Kimmel joked during his opening monologue. "If Casa-no-brain had just paid Stormy Daniels the $130,000 himself out of his Pizza Hut money or whatever, he wouldn’t be in this situation.”
“So many of his legal problems are based on [Trump] being an idiot,” the 55-year-old quipped. “In every case, the reason he’s in trouble is because is the dumbest criminal in the world.”
Despite Trump continuously proclaiming his innocence and calling for protests from his loyal supporters, the staunch Republican could be taken into custody on Tuesday, March 21, as the Manhattan DA's office continues their investigation into his 2016 payments to the adult film star.
“When Alvin Bragg first attained office, he made it very clear that, like many other prosecutors, there would be no case against Donald J. Trump,” the former leader of the nation claimed in a Sunday, March 19, post to his Truth Social account.
- Jimmy Kimmel Slammed For 'Patronizing' Activist Malala Yousafzai At Oscars: 'Tone Deaf & Disrespectful'
- Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Takes Jab At Tom Cruise For Skipping The Awards Show & His Scientology Beliefs
- 2023 Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Insists 'No Blood Will Be Shed' After Will Smith's Infamous Slap Went Viral
“Then the Biden Administration, the Democrats, and the Fake News Media began pushing him, and pushing him hard, and lo and behold, he said that there might just be a case after all,” Trump lamented. “I knew what that meant — He was being pushed to do something that shouldn't be done. He wasn't willing to stand up to Soros and the Marxists that are destroying our Country!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“There was no ‘misdemeanor’ here either. There was no crime, period," the controversial figure added. “All other of the many Democrat law enforcement officers that looked at it, took a pass. So did Cy Vance, and so did Bragg. But then much latter [sic] he changed his mind. Gee, I wonder why? Prosecutorial Misconduct and Interference with an Election. Investigate the Investigators!”