Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at 'Loser' Donald Trump for Calling Late Night TV Hosts 'Creeps': 'He Still Finds Time to Watch'
After Donald Trump commented on late night shows returning after the writers strike, Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but put the former president in his monologue on Tuesday, October 3.
“A very loyal viewer, somebody that really watches the show a lot and takes it in, at 1:05 in the morning last night — 1:05 a.m. — posted the following thought: ‘Now that the ‘strike’ is over, the talentless, low-rated CREEPS of late-night television are back. I knew there was a reason I didn’t want to see it settled. True LOSERS!!’” the comedian, 55, said on the show.
“This from a man who is such a loser, he buried his ex-wife on a golf course just so he can continue to cheat on her,” he added.
Kimmel also pointed out he couldn't believe that for such a busy man — he was in court this week for his civil fraud trial — he had time to write about this nonsense on social media.
“I love that with everything he’s got going on — running for president, 91 felony charges, a $250 million fraud trial — he still finds time to watch his favorite late-night shows,” said Kimmel. “And tantrum about them in the middle of the night.”
Kimmel then said Trump should know about "talentless loser creeps" since "he fathered two of them."
As OK! previously reported, in Kimmel's first monologue, he unleashed on the businessman, 77.
"Trump is now facing 91 felony counts — 91 felony counts," Kimmel said as the audience cheered. "It's like all of [Trump's wife] Melania's birthday wishes came true at once. Every time something Trump happened in the news, I would get texts asking me if I was bummed we didn't have a show that night, and mostly, I was fine."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A few months ago, Trump reported on his physique — but Kimmel believes it's all a lie.
"If I were the judge in the case he has going in New York right now, I'd start the trial by saying, 'Look, we're gonna get to the fraud thing, but, first, hop up on this scale, big fella,'" Kimmel said. "If he's 215 pounds, that means he is 30 pounds lighter than his last physical. When he was president, he was 245 pounds, which means he is either lying or the Colonel is now frying his chicken in Ozempic [diabetic drug]."