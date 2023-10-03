'Talentless Creeps': Donald Trump Dubs Late Night TV Hosts 'True Losers' as Shows Return After Writers Strike
While most people are excited for late night talk shows to resume now that the writers strike is over, Donald Trump is less than thrilled — probably because he's often the butt of the hosts' jokes.
At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, the ex-president made a jab at the comedians via a Truth Social post.
"Now that the 'strike' is over, the talentless, low rated CREEPs of Late Night Television are back," he wrote. "I knew there was a reason I didn't want to see it settled — True LOSERS!!!"
People on social media thought it was hilarious that Trump, 77, was even paying attention to what TV stars were saying about him given all of his legal troubles.
"Happy they touched your nerve!" one person commented in response, while another wrote, "But there he was, at 1:05 AM, watching them and raging as they laughed at him."
"Conmen really hate it when they're exposed!" said a third, while a fourth noted, "He’s never been invited to the cool kids table and it kills him."
As OK! reported, Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time in taking aim at Trump as the Emmy winner, 55, returned to the small screen.
After reading a message that begged Kimmel not "to make the whole monologue about Trump," he quipped, "That is a no-can-do. I am backed up like you cannot believe."
"He's taunting us. He was here in California over the weekend for a fundraiser," Kimmel continued of the ex-POTUS. "While he was here, he stopped at a Carvel ice-cream store and he grabbed 'em by the Cookie Puss. He didn't even ask permission. It's rare you see Fudgie the Whale go into a Carvel, but that's exactly what he did."
Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Trump's recent court appearance, as he's being targeted in a $250 million lawsuit in which he was accused of inflating his assets and making false financial statements.
While looking at photos of the businessman at the trial, Fallon, 49, noted, "It’s like Trump now has resting mug shot face."
The day prior to his October 2 trial, Trump took to Truth Social again to insist he was innocent.
"I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me," he wrote. "He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse."
"THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court – Monday morning," he continued to rant. "The judge, Arthur Engoron, refuses to accept our big win in the Court of Appeals, nullifying much of the case that the racist Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, has charged us with. Nobody can believe it!"